Austrian unemployment has eased since last week, labour minister says

The number of job-seekers in Austria has eased slightly since last week, falling further from a peak in mid-April to 523,346 people registered as unemployed or in training, Labour Minister Christine Aschbacher said on Tuesday.

"We see a continued flattening of the curve in the unemployment figures ... Nine thousand people found work between last week and this week," she told a news conference, adding that 478,468 people are registered as unemployed and 1.3 million are in the so-called kurzarbeit layoff prevention scheme.

