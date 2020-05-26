Austrian unemployment has eased since last week, labour minister says

Log in
05/26/2020 | 05:36am EDT
General view of the 'Vinzirast Mittendrin' housing project in Vienna

The number of job-seekers in Austria has eased slightly since last week, falling further from a peak in mid-April to 523,346 people registered as unemployed or in training, Labour Minister Christine Aschbacher said on Tuesday.

"We see a continued flattening of the curve in the unemployment figures ... Nine thousand people found work between last week and this week," she told a news conference, adding that 478,468 people are registered as unemployed and 1.3 million are in the so-called kurzarbeit layoff prevention scheme.

(Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Alison Williams)

