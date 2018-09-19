Austsino Resources : Extension on Voluntary Suspension

19 September 2018

Australian Securities Exchange Level 40, Central Park 152-158 St Georges Terrace PERTH WA 6000

By e-mail to: - tradinghaltsperth@asx.com.au

REQUEST FOR EXTENSION OF VOLUNTARY SUSPENSION

In accordance with Listing Rule 17.2, AustSino Resources Group Limited (ANS or the Company) requests an extension of the voluntary suspension to the quotation of the Company's securities pending an announcement regarding a possible fundraising and strategic investment.

The following information is provided in relation to this request:

1. ANS expects the voluntary suspension to last until an announcement is made which will be no later than before commencement of trading on Friday 21 September 2018.

2. ANS is not aware of any reason why the voluntary suspension should not be granted by the ASX.

3. ANS is not aware of any other relevant information in relation to this request.

