Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Austsino Resources : Initial Placement Funds Paid to Sundance Resources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/16/2018 | 02:23am CEST

ASX Announcement 16 October 2018

INITIAL PLACEMENT FUNDS PAID TO SUNDANCE RESOURCES LIMITED

Austsino Resources Group Limited (' Austsino' or 'Company' (ASX: ANS) is pleased to advise that it has paid the initial placement funds of $250,000 to Sundance Resources Limited (ASX: SDL) ('Sundance') pursuant to the binding but conditional agreement whereby the Company will invest $58m for a ~51% interest in Sundance, meeting one of the conditions precedent to the proposed transaction. In turn, the Company have been issued 62,500,000 ordinary shares at an issue price of $0.004 per share in the ordinary capital of Sundance.

Full details of the proposed Sundance transaction, including the proposed Western Australian Port Rail Construction (Shanghai) Ltd (WAPRC) placement which forms part of the Sundance transaction, was announced to the ASX on 25 September 2018.

AustSino will remain in suspension while it responds to the ASX's request for further information concerning the abovementioned proposed transactions, including regarding WAPRC and its corporate/capital structure, the source of funds and the new controllers of the Company following completion of the WAPRC placement.

The proposed WAPRC and Sundance transactions are subject to a number of conditions and there is no guarantee that either of one or both will complete in accordance with their terms.

Further enquiries:

Henko Vos Company Secretary Tel:+61 (0)89463 2463

Forward looking statements

This announcement contains certain forward-looking statements and opinion. Generally, words such as "anticipates", "expects", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates", "potential" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements, opinion and estimates provided in this presentation are based on assumptions and contingencies which are subject to change without notice, as are statements about market and industry trends, which are based on interpretations of current market conditions. Forward-looking statements, including projections, forecasts and estimates, are provided as a general guide onlyand should not be relied on as an indication or guarantee of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside the control of AustSino. Past performance is not necessarily a guide to future performance and no representation or warranty is made as to the likelihood of achievement or reasonableness of any forward looking statements or other forecast.

Disclaimer

Austsino Resources Group Ltd. published this content on 16 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 October 2018 00:22:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:01aCME GROUP : Achieves Asia Pacific Average Daily Volume of 726,000 Contracts in Q3 2018, Up 4 Percent from Q3 2017
PR
04:01aVODAFONE QATAR : speeds up its 5G deployment in key locations
AQ
04:01aThe Avanci Licensing Platform Grows as NTT DOCOMO Joins as Patent Owner
BU
04:01aSamsung Expands Exynos and ISOCELL Brands to Include Automotive-Grade Solutions
BU
04:00aCISCO : Mozilla and Cisco weigh in on Australia’s proposed decryption laws
AQ
04:00aAustralian Bauxite Ltd CEO Presentation at Brisbane Resources Round-Up
AW
03:58aCELSIUS RESOURCES : Opuwo Cobalt West Zone Continues to Develop
PU
03:58aAUSTRALIAN BAUXITE LTD (ASX : ABX) CEO Presentation at Brisbane Resources Round-Up
AQ
03:58aINTERMIN RESOURCES : 16 10 2018 Notice of 2018 AGM & Proxy Form
PU
03:55aBaidu Waimai rebrands as Star.Ele.me
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen dies of cancer complications at 65
2BOMBARDIER, INC. : Money flies across tarmac as business jet show kicks off
3BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY : Textron, NetJets strike deal for up to 325 Cessna planes
4Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen dies at 65
5AMAZON.COM : Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen dies of cancer complications at 65

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.