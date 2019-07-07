Austsino Resources : Market Update

ASX Announcement 8 July 2019 Market Update AustSino Resources Group Ltd (ASX: ANS) (AustSino), led by its Chairman, Mr Ding Chun Ming, is pleased to provide the following Market Update in relation to the Sundance Agreement, the WAPRC Agreement and AustSino's other business activities. Sundance Transaction: New Sundance Agreement Overview of Sundance Project Sundance Resources Ltd (ASX: SDL) (Sundance) has been seeking to develop the Mbalam-Nabeba Iron Ore Project in the Republics of Cameroon and Congo (Project). The Project plan involves the proposed development of a deepwater port, a 540-580 km rail network and two iron ore mines. Sundance has advised that its Cameroon subsidiary, Cam Iron SA's, mining permit application over the land previously covered by Exploration Permit EP92 remains on foot. Sundance and Cam Iron also have intellectual property, engineering studies, drilling results and project approvals in respect of the proposed Mbarga mine and associated port and rail in Cameroon, which Sundance and Cam Iron propose to develop and commercialise if the Cameroon Government agrees to reinstate the Mbalam Convention (which lapsed on 14 September 2018). Sundance's Congo subsidiary, Congo Iron SA, already has in place a Mining Convention (which has been passed into law by the Congo Parliament) and a Mining Permit in respect of Sundance's proposed Nabeba iron ore mine and associated rail, in the Republic of Congo. Sundance and Cam Iron also have intellectual property, engineering studies, drilling results and project approvals in relation to that proposed mine and associated rail, which Sundance and Congo Iron propose to develop and commercialise. The preferred approach of Sundance, AustSino and the proposed Chinese consortium partners (referred to below) is to develop an integrated mine, port and rail project in Cameroon and Congo. The parties will or may need to review the economic and technical feasibility of, and the implementation strategy for, the Project and/or consider other development opportunities in Central Africa, if the Cameroon Government does not ultimately agree to reinstate the Mbalam Convention. Further information about the Project, with a breakdown between the Republics of Cameroon (where there is currently no Convention and no Mining Permit) and Congo (where a Convention and Mining Permit have already been granted) is set out in Schedule 2 of this Market Update. More detailed information can also be found at Sundance's website (www.sundanceresources.com.au) and in Sundance's previous Annual Reports and ASX Announcements. Previous Sundance Agreement Under the Previous Sundance Agreement, AustSino originally agreed to invest $58 Million into Sundance to acquire approximately 50.8% of the ordinary shares in, and effective control over, Sundance. As part of the deal, approximately $132M in Noteholder loans would be extinguished in return for a $50M cash payment and a share and options package for the Noteholders. $8M would be retained by Sundance for working capital and to progress the Project.

The Previous Sundance Agreement was subject to various important conditions precedent, including shareholder approval, Australian regulatory approvals and, in particular, the reinstatement of the Mbalam Convention (which lapsed on 14 September 2018). During April 2019, the deadline for satisfying all conditions precedent under the Previous Sundance Agreement was extended to 30 June 2019. Over the past 6 months, AustSino and Sundance have held a number of meetings, both within and outside Cameroon, between senior representatives of the Cameroon Government and representatives from Sundance and AustSino as well as other potential consortium partners (described further below). The potential consortium parties all attended meetings held between Sundance and AustSino, and with the Cameroon Government, during the last visit to Cameroon and they have all signed non- binding MOUs or similar documents (details of which accompany this announcement). Sundance and AustSino have also communicated in writing and on several occasions with the Cameroon Government, with a view to obtaining the Cameroon Government's agreement to reinstate the Convention. The initial response from the Cameroon Government was positive and it initially reiterated its intention to see the Project developed as quickly as possible. However, the Cameroon Government has still not made a decision whether or not to reinstate the Mbalam Convention and so it is uncertain whether (and if so when, and on what terms) any decision will be made regarding the reinstatement of the Mbalam Convention. Accordingly, the Previous Sundance Agreement lapsed on 30 June 2019. New Sundance Agreement Notwithstanding that the Mbalam Convention has not been reinstated to date, AustSino believes that there is significant value in the Congo Mining Convention and the Congo Mining Permit owned by Sundance and that those rights provide a valuable cornerstone to develop an integrated mine, rail and port project. The Board of AustSino has already invested significant effort and resources into its proposed deal with Sundance and in exploring the development of a major iron ore mining, port and rail project in Africa. AustSino, led by its Chairman, Mr Ding Chun Ming, has brought together a world class consortium to pursue that strategy. Further details of that consortium are set out below (although, the consortium arrangements will or may need to be renegotiated if the Cameroon Government does not ultimately agree to reinstate the Mbalam Convention). Having now executed the New Sundance Agreement, AustSino intends (with Sundance) to continue to explore the possibility of obtaining the reinstatement of the Mbalam Convention (which itself is a condition of the New Sundance Agreement), as well as other development opportunities if the reinstatement of the Mbalam Convention is not ultimately able to be achieved or will be significantly delayed. The terms of the New Sundance Agreement are supported unanimously by Sundance's Noteholders and all of Sundance's Noteholders have executed the New Sundance Agreement. A pro forma capital structure for Sundance after completion of the Sundance Transaction (assuming it occurs) is annexed to this Announcement. page | 2

Chairman of ANS Ding Chun Ming commented "The Board of AustSino believes that the commercial terms of the New Sundance Agreement fairly value the Congo Mining Convention and the Congo Mining Permit retained by Sundance and, therefore, it is in the interests of AustSino shareholders for the Company to pursue the New Sundance Agreement". Key terms of the New Sundance Agreement The key terms of the New Sundance Agreement are set out in Schedule 1 of this Announcement. In particular: The reinstatement of the Mbalam Convention is now not a condition to the completion of the Sundance Transaction.

Sundance will now issue to AustSino 11,153,846,154 ordinary shares at an issue price of A$0.0026 per Share, together with the grant of 11,153,846,154 unlisted options at an exercise price of A$0.02 and an expiry date of five years after the date of issue, which are subject to a number of conditions precedent to be satisfied or waived by 31 December 2019 or another date agreed by the parties. AustSino will still acquire approximately 50% of Sundance following the completion of the New Sundance Agreement, resulting in a change of control of Sundance.

The cash payable by AustSino on completion of the New Sundance Agreement will now be $29 Million. Of this, $25 Million will be paid to Noteholders and $4 Million will be retained by Sundance.

In exchange for the cancellation of the existing convertible notes in Sundance held by the Noteholders ( Convertible Notes ) ( Cancellation ) and, in addition to the cash payment to the Noteholders, Sundance will now issue to the Noteholders:

o 2,000,000,000 Shares at a deemed issue price of A$0.004; and

o 5,000,000,000 unlisted options at an exercise price of A$0.02 and an expiry date of five years after the date of issue.

Cancellation of the Convertible Notes will leave Sundance debt free.

The number of options to be granted to the Noteholders is now 5 billion. The terms of those options are unchanged.

AustSino will provide some financial support as required by Sundance to part support its working capital requirements until completion of the New Sundance Agreement:

o The support of AustSino will be via an initial $200,000 placement of ordinary shares to AustSino at an issue price of $0.00375 per share, resulting in the issue of 53,333,333 shares to AustSino ( Initial Placement ). The Initial Placement will occur within 5 Business Days of this announcement.

o After the Initial Placement and within 5 business days following a request by Sundance, AustSino is required to pay $100,000 per month to Sundance in return for the issue of ordinary shares in Sundance at an issue price of $0.00375 up to an aggregate of $600,000 (including the initial $200,000) ( Financial Support Arrangement ).

o In lieu of subscribing for additional Sundance shares, AustSino may instead require that future Financial Support Arrangements be deducted from the $29 Million purchase price payable by AustSino on completion of the Sundance Transaction. page | 3

The total number of ordinary shares to potentially be issued by Sundance to AustSino under the Financial Support Arrangement is 160,000,000 ordinary shares. Neither the Initial Placement nor any subsequent placement of shares under the Financial Support Arrangement will require Sundance shareholder approval.

The New Sundance Agreement will require a number of regulatory and shareholder approvals before completion, which are expected to be satisfied before 31 December 2019, as follows. Key conditions precedent to New Sundance Agreement The key conditions precedent to the completion of the New Sundance Agreement are: In relation to AustSino's investment in Sundance and the issue of shares by AustSino to WAPRC to fund the transaction: approval by AustSino's shareholders as required for the purposes of the ASX Listing Rules and Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) ("Corporations Act");

approval of any relevant legal or regulatory bodies or by any subscriber in connection with AustSino's placement of shares to fund the transaction; and

an independent expert confirming that the relevant transactions are fair and reasonable, or not fair but reasonable, for AustSino's shareholders Completion of AustSino's placement of shares to WAPRC to fund its subscription for the shares in Sundance AustSino and Sundance continuing to take reasonable steps to discuss and advance the development of the Sundance Project on an exclusive basis AustSino and Sundance taking all reasonable steps to discuss and advance the Sundance Project with the Governments of the Republics of Cameroon and Congo In relation to AustSino's proposed investment in Sundance and the issue of securities by Sundance: approval of Sundance's shareholders as required for the purposes of the ASX Listing Rules and the Corporations Act; and

an independent expert confirming that the relevant transactions are fair and reasonable, or not fair but reasonable, for Sundance's shareholders Sundance and AustSino not being insolvent at or prior to completion of the Sundance Transaction. Key differences from Previous Sundance Agreement The key differences between the Previous Sundance Agreement and the New Sundance Agreement are as follows: The reinstatement of the Mbalam Convention is now not a condition to the completion of the Sundance Transaction (although all other conditions precedent are unchanged).

a condition to the completion of the Sundance Transaction (although all other conditions precedent are unchanged). The cash payment has been reduced from A$58 Million to A$29 Million (of which A$20 Million will be paid to Noteholders and A$4 Million be retained by Sundance for working capital and to progress the Project.

The number of shares and options to be issued to AustSino has been adjusted (although AustSino will still acquire more than 50% of the total share capital, and effective control, of Sundance).

The number of options to be granted to the Noteholders has been reduced from 10 Billion to 5 Billion (although all other terms are unchanged). page | 4

AustSino has committed to provide the Financial Support Arrangement (up to an aggregate of A$600,000).

Hong Kong Baofeng International Co Ltd - Baofeng/Baowu is a joint venture company of Baosteel Resources Co Ltd and Jizhong Energy Group Co Ltd. Jizhong Energy is a large Chinese State Owned Enterprise (SOE) which is one of China's largest coal and resources companies. Baosteel is a subsidiary of China Baowu Group, a "Tier 1" Chinese SOE which is China's largest steel producer and the world's second largest steel producer. Baofeng/Baowu has expressed keen interest in being a funding partner and long-term customer of the Project.

Shanghai Tsingshan Mineral Co Ltd - Tsingshan is a very large private Chinese steel company and is the world's largest stainless-steel producer. Tsingshan has extensive steel operations, projects and commercial activities in China, Asia and Africa. Tsingshan has expressed keen interest in being a funding partner and long-term customer of the Project.

China Railway Construction Corporation International Co Ltd - CRCCI is a wholly owned subsidiary of China Railway Construction Corporation (CRCC), the world's largest construction company and China's largest railway construction company. CRCC is a "Tier 1" SOE of the

