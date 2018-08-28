Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Austsino Resources : New Board Appointment

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/28/2018 | 09:47am CEST

ASX Announcement 28 August 2018

NEW BOARD APPOINTMENT

Dr Bielin Shi PhD, MSc, BSc, FAusIMM (CP), MAIG

AustSino Resources Group Ltd (ASX: ANS) (AustSino) is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr Bielin Shi as a Non-executive Director, with effect from today.

Dr Shi is a leading mining executive and geologist who specialises in investment management, mining geology, geostatistics, resource estimation and optimisation, exploration and project development.

Dr Shi is a 30-year veteran of the global mining industry with extensive experience in Western Australian and overseas iron ore resources projects. An Australian citizen since 1997, he currently divides his time between China and Australia. Dr Shi is fluent in Mandarin and English, is a Competent Person under the JORC Code and holds equivalent credentials in respect of Chinese and Hong Kong Mineral Resources / Reserves reporting standards.

Dr Shi has worked extensively with Chinese mining companies (including Citic Pacific, Pei Si International and Shandong Tyan) in Australia, China, Mongolia and Africa. He has also worked widely in Australia and overseas with globally recognised companies like CSA Global, Golder Associates and Coffey Mining.

Dr Shi has a PhD (Geology) from the University of Melbourne and post-graduate qualifications in geology and economic management from two leading Chinese institutions: the Geological University of China and Guizhou University of Technology.

Among other affiliations, Dr Shi is a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (AusIMM) with Chartered Professional (CP) accreditation and has held academic and teaching positions at leading Australian and Chinese universities. Dr Shi is also an experienced company director, having served on several private and unlisted boards, including Canadian-listed Eastern Platinum Ltd, which has major exploration and mining operations in South Africa.

AustSino's Chairman, Mr Chun Ming Ding, said:

"Our Board and investors are delighted that someone with Dr Shi's extensive experience and impeccable reputation has agreed to join our Board at this significant time for the Company.

Dr Shi will add considerable depth to our already highly qualified Board and Management team, as we actively explore opportunities in the iron ore sector.

In addition to his strong technical skills and commercial acumen, Dr Shi's Chinese language skills and networks will also be invaluable for engaging with AustSino's existing and potential Chinese investors and project partners."

Further inquiries: Mr Henko Vos Company Secretary T: +61 8 9463 2463

Disclaimer

Austsino Resources Group Ltd. published this content on 28 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2018 07:46:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:08aUnited States Submarine Cables Review and Forecasts, 2018 - Detailed Forecasts of Expected International Traffic
GL
10:07aALBA : Interseroh launches online shop Lizenzero
PU
10:07aMOTOROLA : enhances Polish army communications with TETRA radio system
PU
10:07aSUNRISE COMMUNICATIONS : is now a partner of the ngena global alliance
PU
10:06aKenyatta and Trump - in Search of a Reputation Boost
AQ
10:06aRANDGOLD RESOURCES : Limited Announces Holding(s) in Company
AC
10:05aFINTECH GROUP AG : flatex sets new standard in leveraged trading with unique product architecture and premium partners
EQ
10:05aAPEIRON BIOLOGICS : Expands Executive Board and Appoints Dr. Anderson Gaweco as Chief Medical and Scientific Officer (CMSO)
EQ
10:04aKB HOME : State auctioning swaths of trust land in response to Tucson's booming housing market
AQ
10:02aMACFARLANE : announces the appointment of a new non-executive director
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BILIBILI INC - ADR : Bilibili Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results
2TESLA : TESLA : U-turn puts it back at square one on cash
3FORD MOTOR COMPANY : U.S., Mexico reach NAFTA deal, turn up pressure on Canada
4LLOYDS BANKING GROUP : LLOYDS BANKING : Completes GBP1 Billion Share Buyback
5Tesla's U-turn puts it back at square one on cash

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.