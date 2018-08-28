Austsino Resources : New Board Appointment

ASX Announcement 28 August 2018

NEW BOARD APPOINTMENT

Dr Bielin Shi PhD, MSc, BSc, FAusIMM (CP), MAIG

AustSino Resources Group Ltd (ASX: ANS) (AustSino) is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr Bielin Shi as a Non-executive Director, with effect from today.

Dr Shi is a leading mining executive and geologist who specialises in investment management, mining geology, geostatistics, resource estimation and optimisation, exploration and project development.

Dr Shi is a 30-year veteran of the global mining industry with extensive experience in Western Australian and overseas iron ore resources projects. An Australian citizen since 1997, he currently divides his time between China and Australia. Dr Shi is fluent in Mandarin and English, is a Competent Person under the JORC Code and holds equivalent credentials in respect of Chinese and Hong Kong Mineral Resources / Reserves reporting standards.

Dr Shi has worked extensively with Chinese mining companies (including Citic Pacific, Pei Si International and Shandong Tyan) in Australia, China, Mongolia and Africa. He has also worked widely in Australia and overseas with globally recognised companies like CSA Global, Golder Associates and Coffey Mining.

Dr Shi has a PhD (Geology) from the University of Melbourne and post-graduate qualifications in geology and economic management from two leading Chinese institutions: the Geological University of China and Guizhou University of Technology.

Among other affiliations, Dr Shi is a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (AusIMM) with Chartered Professional (CP) accreditation and has held academic and teaching positions at leading Australian and Chinese universities. Dr Shi is also an experienced company director, having served on several private and unlisted boards, including Canadian-listed Eastern Platinum Ltd, which has major exploration and mining operations in South Africa.

AustSino's Chairman, Mr Chun Ming Ding, said:

"Our Board and investors are delighted that someone with Dr Shi's extensive experience and impeccable reputation has agreed to join our Board at this significant time for the Company.

Dr Shi will add considerable depth to our already highly qualified Board and Management team, as we actively explore opportunities in the iron ore sector.

In addition to his strong technical skills and commercial acumen, Dr Shi's Chinese language skills and networks will also be invaluable for engaging with AustSino's existing and potential Chinese investors and project partners."

Further inquiries: Mr Henko Vos Company Secretary T: +61 8 9463 2463