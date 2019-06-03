Auth0 Expands European Presence with Customers in Benelux and the Nordics

LONDON, June 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Auth0, a global leader in Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS), today announced rapid customer growth in Northern Europe. In the last year alone, Auth0 has tripled its customer base in the region, signing on well-known enterprises Elsevier and Atea Norge; as well as prominent media leaders, such as TV 2 Danmark, broadcaster of the Danish “X-Factor” show; Danish Broadcasting Corporation; and Alma Media.

Northern Europe boasts the EU’s top five most advanced digital economies, and the Nordic countries lead the world in paying for online news through subscription, membership, donations, or per-article payments, according to Reuters. The digitisation of the media industry in the region has created an urgent need for identity management, as media companies seek to reduce friction for their users to sign up and access content, and turn free users into subscribers.



“What if an extra 10 percent of visitors to your app or online publication decided to spend money with you? Identity makes this possible, giving companies the tools to streamline their login, collect first-party data, and personalise experiences for their customers, which drive additional revenue opportunities,” said Steven Rees-Pullman, GM of EMEA at Auth0. “Northern European companies understand this value, and turn to Auth0 for a modern identity platform and a roadmap for getting started.”



Danish Broadcasting Corporation (DR), Denmark's largest media company and producer of a broad variety of Danish content, uses Auth0 to authenticate users of their various video, audio, and live voting apps. Auth0 supported both the implementation and assisted DR in mapping out an identity strategy for the near-and far-term.



For more on how Auth0 supports the media sector, including a case study with Finland-based Alma Media, please visit: https://auth0.com/media-publishing/.



