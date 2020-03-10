Log in
Auth0 Named One of Forbes America's Best Startup Employers for 2020

03/10/2020 | 03:16pm EDT

BELLEVUE, Wash., March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Auth0, the identity platform for application builders, today announced it was named to Forbes’ inaugural America’s Best Startup Employers for 2020’ list, ranking 51st out of 500 companies listed. This prestigious award presented by Forbes, a global media company, and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider, recognized Auth0 as one of the best startup employers across various industries, and one of the top three security companies for 2020.

Forbes and Statista analyzed more than seven million data points gathered in Q4 2019 through comprehensive research and social listening to identify the top 500 startup employers in the U.S., based on employer reputation, employee satisfaction, and company growth. The numerous key performance indicators that comprised these three areas of measurement were then combined to analyze which best-performing startups made the list. While more than 10,000 companies were initially considered for the recognition, 2,500 companies qualified for in-depth analysis, and only 500 companies, including Auth0 – along with companies like Duolingo, Allbirds, Gitlab, Udemy, and Chime – were identified for their renowned dynamism and innovative drive.

“Forbes partnered with market research company Statista to identify the top employers in the startup arena,” said Doug Lopenzina, VP Content Licensing and Syndication of Forbes Media LLC. “Just 500 are being recognized. We are thrilled to spotlight these companies for their collective excellence as employers.”

“We are a company that is passionately dedicated to our culture. We want to be a place that people truly enjoy working in – a place where meaningful contributions happen. It is a great honor to be recognized as one of the best startup employers in the U.S. for 2020,” said Eugenio Pace, CEO and co-founder of Auth0. “Our placement is a reflection of the trust and confidence our team and customers have instilled in us since day one. We will continue to innovate and invest in a work environment that centers around collaboration, communication, and culture.”

Earlier this year, Auth0 announced another successful year of business, ending 2019 with a 70 percent increase in overall revenue and customer acquisition, and a 35 percent expansion of its workforce. Along with its consistent and impressive year-over-year growth since its inception in 2013, Auth0 continues to be recognized as a leading identity management and security provider and for its workplace culture in respected industry awards, including Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500™, Inc. Magazine’s Best Workplaces 2019, Forbes Cloud 100, Built In Seattle’s list of ‘Best Places to Work in 2020', and the G2 Winter 2020 Grid® Report.

About Auth0
Auth0 is the first identity management platform for application builders, and the only identity solution needed for custom-built applications. With a mission to secure the world’s identities so innovators can innovate, Auth0 provides the simplicity, extensibility, and expertise to scale and protect identities in any application, for any audience. Auth0 secures more than 100 million logins each day, giving enterprises the confidence to deliver trusted and elegant digital experiences to their customers around the world.

For more information, visit https://auth0.com or follow @auth0 on Twitter.

Media Contacts:
Kaycie East
Auth0 Communications
press@auth0.com

Hannah Carroll
Matter for Auth0
auth0@matternow.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
