Author A. M. Pfeffer to be Featured at the 24th Annual L.A. Times Festival of Books, April 13th-14th in First-Ever Independent Author Pavilion

“Of, By, and For the Hanged Man” Describes an Escape from This Age of Misinformation by Forming a New Life Perspective Through Understanding Our Own Personal Contradictions in Pfeffer’s Debut Book

As part of a growing independent publishing trend, A. M. Pfeffer, author of “Of, By, And For the Hanged Man,” announced today that he will be joining 30 other indie authors for the L.A. Times Festival of Books first independent author pavilion. As digital media evolution produces a growing number of self-published books, the L.A. Times Festival of Books created a dedicated self-publishing pavilion to help launch independent authors from around the world. Pfeffer will be signing copies of his debut book at booth number IAP-999 near the Alumni Park, April 13th-14th at the University of Southern California.

“Self-publishing is the way for more authors to earn a living from writing and to keep the art of book writing alive,” says A. M. Pfeffer. “Increasing writers’ ability to reach readers directly opens the world up to more perspectives, without the possible censorship that can come with legacy publishing institutions. This concept is partly what helped inspire my first self-published book, ‘Of, By, and For the Hanged Man.’”

“Of, By, and For the Hanged Man,” is a nonfiction memoir with a wicked sense of humor, taking the reader on a journey of self-discovery by confronting our own personal conflicts, including morality, tolerance, faith, prosperity, and loyalty, to name a few. Pfeffer’s book offers a fresh point of view on the human challenge of self-reflection, ultimately getting to the heart of our own truths in a time of deceit and misinformation.

Since 1996, The Los Angeles Times Festival of Books has become a world-renowned experience gathering emerging storytellers like no other. Today over 150,000 people attend, making it the largest festival of its kind in the United States. The event is being held April 13th-14th at the University of Southern California.

About the Author

A. M. Pfeffer grew up in Westchester County, New York, and Denver, Colorado. He earned a Bachelor of Science in Marketing from Indiana University’s Kelley School of Business and has lived in Los Angeles for nearly twenty years. He is at once a devoted husband and father and a ruthless recreational tennis player. In Los Angeles, he worked in the entertainment industry before starting his own real estate related businesses. “Of, By, and For the Hanged Man” is A. M. Pfeffer’s first book, and available on Amazon, iBooks, Barnes & Noble online, Kobo, and select Los Angeles bookstores including Chevalier’s, Vroman’s, Book Soup, Skylight Books, and Diesel Bookstore.

