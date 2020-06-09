Author Brian Ireland Takes Readers on Riveting Journey Through Dimensions in Debut Science Fiction Novel

Gold Coast, Queensland, June 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- While combining storylines of love, science, and spiritual interconnection, “Blueprint: Beyond the Veil” is a page-turner that will keep readers on the edge of their seats from start to finish. An action-packed and riveting story of how far humans will go to feel connected to each other and their ancestors, author Brian Ireland pushes the boundary on what happens to life after death in a dystopic world where dimensions collide. The story pulls readers into the horrifying existence of Sam, Nigel, and Whistler, three friends whose loved ones have been taken into another world to be spiritually lost forever unless the three risk their lives to get them back.

The novel serves as a stepping stone to the big screen, where readers will be able to see their favorite characters come alive as they dodge an existence in a universal layer that sits just between life and death. Ireland calls upon his audience to question our reality, our world’s beginnings and eventual ending, and ask themselves the pressing question- how does what we focus on affect our existence?

“The main objective in writing ‘Blueprint’ was for people to open their minds to what may be around us and that we have choices about how we live our lives. We are definitely not alone here and where we put our daily focus becomes our reality,” the author said.

Readers will have a hard time choosing a favorite character, as each one reflects the highs and lows of the human experience. Entertaining from start to finish, audiences around the world will find as wild and thrilling as the novel is, there is a truthful analysis of our reality and world within the story that is sure to pique their interest.

“Blueprint: Beyond the Veil”

By Brian Ireland

ISBN: 9781504318143 (softcover); 9781504318150 (electronic)

Available at the Balboa Press Online Bookstore, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Brian Ireland was born in New Zealand and grew up on a dairy farm. An adventurous child, he was always exploring new ways to look at the world. Ireland moved to Australia at age 21 and has traveled extensively since. Many of the characters and experiences in his book are inspired by his travels and interactions in Australia and while traveling the world. He hopes to see “Blueprint: Beyond the Veil” find its way to the big screen to reach more audiences with its impactful message. To learn more, please visit blueprintveil.com.

Balboa Press Australia is a division of Hay House, Inc., a leading provider in publishing products that specialize in self-help and the mind, body and spirit genre. Through an alliance with the worldwide self-publishing leader Author Solutions, LLC, authors benefit from the leadership of Hay House Publishing and the speed-to-market advantages of the Author Solutions self-publishing model. For more information or to start publishing today, visit balboapress.com.au/ or call 1800 050 315.

