Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Author Chronicles Grueling Life in Romania Under Communist Rule in Memoir

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/09/2020 | 10:04am EDT

Mission Viejo, CA, June 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- An original story of an underdog rising from the ashes in the face of adversity under Communist rule to fulfill his dream of a dignified life, “The Message” by Dr. Michael Hansen is an inspiring memoir that delves deeply into what life looks like in countries under Communist control, fleshing out what these societies look like in a way that transcends superficial statistics and standard historical information. Hansen also reflects on how Communism influenced his own life decisions, and how he chose to be a dentist to avoid politics, to better relate to people, and prevent government interference in his professional choices.

Born a little over a year and a half before Soviet control of Romania, Dr. Hansen knew only of a life in which socioeconomic order was based on official decisions. His creativity was limited to basic professional resources and self-censorship in any conversation. He risked his and his family’s lives countless times to begin anew in America as a dentist, which presented equally challenging obstacles of different sorts, including language and cultural barriers. Dr. Hansen wrote his story down to remind people of a gruesome reality often swept under the rug and shed light on the true chaos Communism presents for those who suffered under its control.

“There are two ways to look at this book- it’s a personal evolution I went through and it is a political disclosure of what life is under the cover of political façade of the communist society. The kind of life I had to live, it separated me from the person I wanted to be and the people I love most,” the author said.

Readers will enjoy “The Message” as it provides unique insight into a world under Communist rule that highlights the true struggles and emotions of the people that suffered. This exclusive understanding of life in Romania during this horrific time takes readers on a journey through a dystopic reality that existed not long ago.

“The Message”

By Dr. Michael Hansen

ISBN: 9781465352583 (softcover); 9781465352590 (hardcover); 9781465352606 (electronic)

Available at the Xlibris Online Bookstore, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

 

About the author


Dr. Hansen was born in Bucharest, Romania, in 1943. His career in dentistry began at the Carol Davila Medical School in Romania— a life-long profession he continues to practice today. After moving to America without knowing any English, Hansen spent his night shifts as a janitor practicing his language skills on a vacuum cleaner to prepare for his dentistry certification test. He opened his own office in 1982 in Mission Viejo, Calif., where he still practices today.

###

Xlibris Publishing, an Author Solutions, LLC imprint, is a self-publishing services provider created in 1997 by authors, for authors. By focusing on the needs of creative writers and artists and adopting the latest print-on-demand publishing technology and strategies, we provide expert publishing services with direct and personal access to quality publication in hardcover, trade paperback, custom leather-bound and full-color formats. To date, Xlibris has helped to publish more than 60,000 titles. For more information, visit xlibris.com or call 1-888-795-4274 to receive a free publishing guide.

 

Attachment 

Kayla Rutledge
LAVIDGE
480-648-7540
krutledge@lavidge.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
10:16aSCANDIUM INTERNATIONAL MINING CORP. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
10:16aAUTOLIV : Promotes Kevin Fox to Lead its Americas Division
AQ
10:16aAON : Form 8.3 -
AQ
10:16aAVIATION WEEK NETWORK LAUNCHES AEROSPACE & DEFENSE WEEK 2020 : Aviation Reset – The Flight Paths Forward
GL
10:16aICMA-RC Advocates for Federal Aid in the Fight Against COVID-19
GL
10:16aSaturday Launches First-of-its-kind, Online Long-Term Care Insurance Assessment Tool
BU
10:16aHigh Times to Add Two NorCal Dispensaries to Growing Retail Presence
GL
10:15aLITGRID : Regarding Conclusion of the Transaction with the Related Party
AQ
10:15aConsumer Price Index Seen Unchanged in May -- Data Week Ahead
DJ
10:14aHONDA MOTOR : Japanese carmaker Honda hit by cyber attack
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1France bets on green plane in package to 'save' aerospace sector
2BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC : BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : Downgrades Full-Year Revenue Growth
3NATIXIS : NATIXIS : appoints new investment banking heads for UK, Middle East
4GOLD : Prepping portfolios for next market storm? Not just gold and govvies
5DEUTSCHE POST AG : DEUTSCHE POST AG : Deutsche Bank keeps its Buy rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group