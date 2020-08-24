Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Author Helps Others Through Life's Unavoidable Obstacles with the Help of Cannabis, Cats, and Creativity

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/24/2020 | 10:04am EDT

QUARTZ HILL, CA, Aug. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspired by the curiosity of his cats and life’s unavoidable obstacles, author Don Agey uses emotions pulled from unexplored and deeply buried memories to create highly relatable works that delve into retirement, death, and loneliness. “Second Harvest” is Agey’s latest poetry book that discusses difficult subjects with a humorous and vulnerable undertone, but his ability to dissect emotional topics with grace and whimsy makes his poetry appealing to an array of audiences. Readers will find the mix of honesty and hilarity in “Second Harvest” to be a refreshing take on typically solemn subjects and find comfort in his approach to life’s struggles.

 

Agey was fresh out of the Navy in 1970 and found that assimilation back to civilian life was filled with obstacles, frustration, and solitude. Looking for an outlet to express his struggles, Agey picked up a pen and began to write. Accounts of his grapples with civilian life soon gave him a window to find humor in his situation. When life marched on and problems hurled relentlessly his way, Agey stayed true to the pages of what is now a life’s worth of poetry depicting the minor annoyances and major wins all humans are subject to as a rite of passage.   

 

“I hope after reading ‘Second Harvest’ people will see there is always joy in life,” Agey said, “sometimes it’s just a little hard to find and takes a little work to find it.” 

 

Writing started as an outlet for Don Agey to work through the struggles of his past but evolved into a platform to help others use humor as a coping mechanism for the adversities they face. While Agey’s poetry is entertaining, he hopes readers will finish “Second Harvest” knowing they are not alone in their struggles. 

 

“Second Harvest”
By Don Agey 
ISBN: 9781796068689 (softcover); 978179606869 (hardcover); 9781796068849 (electronic)

Available at the Xlibris Online Bookstore, Amazon and Barnes & Noble  

 

About the author
Don Agey was born and raised in California. After four years in the Navy, he returned to California for college. He received his associate degree from Fresno City College and his bachelor's degree from UCLA. He served almost 20 years as a federal security police officer for NASA. He published his first book, Eclectic Harvest, in 2017. He is retired and living quietly in California with his two cats.


 ###

Xlibris Publishing, an Author Solutions, LLC imprint, is a self-publishing services provider created in 1997 by authors, for authors. By focusing on the needs of creative writers and artists and adopting the latest print-on-demand publishing technology and strategies, we provide expert publishing services with direct and personal access to quality publication in hardcover, trade paperback, custom leather-bound and full-color formats. To date, Xlibris has helped to publish more than 60,000 titles. For more information, visit xlibris.com or call 1-888-795-4274 to receive a free publishing guide.

Attachment 

Kayla Rutledge
LAVIDGE
480-648-7540
krutledge@lavidge.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
10:16aZHEJIANG EXPRESSWAY : Ld - Key Financial Information of Zheshang Securities
PR
10:16aAnalysis on Impact of COVID-19- Global Galley Equipment Market 2020-2024 | Evolving Opportunities With Aerolux Ltd. and Astronics Corp. | Technavio
BU
10:15aPJSC RUSHYDRO : Results of the Board of Directors Meeting on August 20, 2020
EQ
10:11aPEABODY ENERGY : U.S. Court Of Appeals Holds That Climate Change Tort Claims Are Dischargeable In Bankruptcy
AQ
10:11aULTA BEAUTY : Lennon Image Technologies, LLC v. Ulta Beauty, Inc
AQ
10:11aTSAI CAPITAL : Exceeds $100 Million in Assets Under Management
BU
10:10aASTRONICS : Signs Agreement with Gap Wireless to Distribute Land Mobile Radio Test Products in Canada
PU
10:10aPGR : PEREGRINE HOLDINGS LIMITED - General offer unconditional as to acceptances
PU
10:10aCTEH : Supplemental announcement in relation to profit warning
PU
10:09aZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS : investigating reports of meetings facing outage
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED : Australia's Fortescue posts record profit as chairman gains $800 mln
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : innovation team moves to Berlin-based fintech
3TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : EXCLUSIVE: ByteDance investors seek to use stakes to finance TikTok bid - sources
4PEARSON PLC : PEARSON : splashes out to secure former Disney exec Bird as CEO
5NESTLÉ S.A. : Global dividend plunge to be worst since financial crisis

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group