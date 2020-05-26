Log in
Author Showcases Life After Death in New Book

05/26/2020 | 12:53pm EDT

Norfolk, VA, May 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It had to be destiny that brought Dr. Cynthia Bischoff and her client, Lily, together. Lily was a gentle and loving soul who suffered the despair and disillusionment one could expect of a 26-year-old diagnosed with a terminal illness. “I have never had children. I have never married. I have not distinguished myself in a career. What has been my life’s purpose? How can I make sense of this?” In Bischoff’s book “On Wings of Hope:  Leading Lily Home,” the author shares the unique story of Lily’s journey to fulfillment, purpose, and spiritual enlightenment.

In her 22 years of helping thousands of people across the globe as a life coach and intuitive, Dr. Bischoff found that no experience has remained with her quite like her years with Lily, and she felt compelled to share their story. As the reader follows Lily’s development and her passing, they too find awareness and insight into another dimension where spiritual life continues, loved ones watch over us, the soul continues to develop, and life, in a different form, goes on.  “On Wings of Hope:  Leading Lily Home” comes at a unique time in our history when we are trying to make sense of unexpected deaths and loss of our loved ones and are trying to manage anxiety and change while attempting to live wisely and fully despite limitations. 

In Dr. Bischoff’s words: “As I reflected on the message I could offer, I realized that every experience in our lives is important and valuable. Every moment has been essential to our growth. In fact, it is in all the events of our lives, both good and bad, that we can ultimately find true meaning.”

One reviewer wrote: “This eloquent, personal story is a reminder that we are all connected, both in life and death, and that we are so much more than our lives here. . . . It leaves the reader with a comforting, new perspective that life goes on, that our connections are eternal, and that we can live with a newfound trust in life after death.”

“On Wings of Hope: Leading Lily Home”
By Cynthia Lynch Bischoff, PhD
ISBN: 9781532081446 (softcover); 9781532081460 (hardcover); 9781532081453 (electronic). Available at the iUniverse Online Bookstore, Amazon and Barnes & Noble.  

About the author

 Dr. Cynthia Lynch Bischoff is an international life coach, energy medicine practitioner, and inspirational speaker who teaches and performs healing sessions in the U.S., Europe, and Japan.  She is the founder of Heartliving™, a coaching and seminar business she established in 1998 after a life-changing trip to Bosnia. Through Heartliving™, Bischoff has developed, marketed, and delivered life-coaching and energy medicine sessions, seminars, and products to thousands internationally. Bischoff was inducted into the Norfolk VA Business Hall of Fame upon receiving the Best of Norfolk Holistic Practitioner Award nine years in a row. Bischoff has studied both abroad and in the U.S. and is certified in numerous modalities including Acupressure, Bio-energy, Breathwork, Hypnotherapy, Medical Intuition, Shamanic Studies, and Reiki. Bischoff holds a Ph.D. in Metaphysics. To learn more, please visit https://heartliving.com/ 

Kayla Rutledge
LAVIDGE
krutledge@lavidge.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
