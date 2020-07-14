Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Author Teaches the Importance of Church in New Book

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/14/2020 | 01:32pm EDT

Childersburg, AL, July 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purity in prayer, closeness to God, a sense of unconditional love and belonging- church serves as a haven to those that seek a closer relationship with God and a place of solace in times of distress and need. Author Michael J. Ray “Christ Without a Bride?” explores the importance of the House of God and its importance as a medium to fostering a relationship with the Father and the Son. While highlighting the need to stay dedicated to the church, Ray also sheds light on false teachers of Christ's doctrine and his thoughts on why denominationalism is wrong.

Charged to write this book with Christ on his mind and the support of his church, Ray hopes to enlighten readers about the importance of their faithfulness to the church if they wish to see heaven. “Christ Without a Bride?” also serves as a plea to get those that do not currently attend church to seek God and build a relationship with Him.

“This world is so selfish, so greedy, so hungry for power, but there would be none of those things if we could convince everyone to accept Christ as the master and follow his teachings,” Ray said, adding, “He set up the church so that the kingdom on earth would be like the kingdom of heaven. That kingdom, his kingdom, is the church. It is not perfect yet, but it will be when he returns.” 

“This book uplifts your spirit as a Christian, and if you had started feeling faint-hearted, it is a great way to uplift you and guide you towards making the church what Christ expects of it. It gave me a thirst for knowledge, and I wanted to read even more,” a reviewer wrote about the book.

Readers, both lifelong members of the church and newcomers, will find “Christ Without A Bride?” to be an insightful tool on how to be faithful to God through our devotion to the church. They will find Ray to give clear explanations as to why our devotion to the House of God takes precedence. 

###

WestBow Press is a strategic supported self-publishing alliance between HarperCollins Christian Publishing and Author Solutions, LLC — the world leader in supported self-publishing. Titles published through WestBow Press are evaluated for sales potential and considered for publication through Thomas Nelson and Zondervan.  For more information, visit www.westbowpress.com or call (866)-928-1240.

Attachment 

Kayla Rutledge
LAVIDGE
480-648-7540
krutledge@lavidge.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
01:46pCOVID-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis - Disposable Hospital Supplies Market 2020-2024 | Growing Incidences of Infectious Diseases to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
01:45pAltiplano Reports Q2 Results with Improved Grade, Tonnes Extracted and Achieves Seven Straight Quarters of Positive Cash Flow from Operations at Farellon
NE
01:43pAPPLIED BIOLOGY : and Kintor to Collaborate on the use of Proxalutamide for the Treatment of COVID-19
BU
01:41pLARSEN & TOUBRO : Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
PU
01:40pOSRAM LICHT AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
01:39pWANTED : signs of V-shaped recovery in earnings reports
RE
01:38pSoy, corn up after crop ratings dip; China buys U.S. corn
RE
01:37pALPHABET : Google hit with 600,000 euro Belgian privacy fine
RE
01:36pTHE NEW DEVICE &LDQUO;APP&RDQUO;-ALANCHE : The “In-Market” Advantage
PU
01:36pLARSEN & TOUBRO : Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration Of Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June 2020.
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BAIDU, INC. : EXCLUSIVE: Trump administration to soon end audit deal underpinning Chinese listings in U.S. -of..
2Hedge fund manager Singh calls Trump's handling of coronavirus 'an incredible gift'
3SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. : UK to purge Huawei from 5G by end of 2027, siding with Trump over China
4COMMERZBANK AG : COMMERZBANK AG : Jefferies gives a Neutral rating
5ANTOFAGASTA PLC : Copper retreats from 2-year high as U.S.-China tension flares

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group