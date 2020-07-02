Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Author Wayne P. Saya introduces ‘The Art of Understanding Your Building's Personality'

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/02/2020 | 12:01am EDT

NASHUA, N.H., July 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wayne P. Saya marks his publishing debut with the release of “The Art of Understanding Your Building’s Personality” (published by Archway Publishing), a book that offers an original approach and understanding of commercial and residential facilities that will forever change one’s understanding and belief on how buildings operate.

 

In this study, the author reveals how the human body was used as the model for creating the buildings and high-rise structures that people live and work in today. He walks readers through scientific evidence that shows how buildings and structures can communicate with people. Combining a number of analogies, real life experiences and publically known associates and characters, he details how buildings and facilities operate and communicate.

 

“The book encapsulates the complexities of civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering as an exercise on how buildings function and behave, how they operate, and how to understand their operation all in a delivery that makes the complicated sound simple,” Saya states. “There are additional exploits of mine illustrated throughout the book that reveal a variety of tricks-of-the-trade and certain never before known trade-secrets.”

 

With the goal of bringing readers closer into the world of living environments, the author introduces a novel approach — where buildings are designed and operate using the anatomy of the human body — to capture the reader’s interest on how today’s synthetically-created natural environments are built and how they actually work. As he takes the wrapper off some of America’s most prestigious companies and organizations to share a few of his insights and dealings with some of these recognizable structures, he ultimately convinces readers that buildings are people too.

 

To purchase, visit https://www.archwaypublishing.com/Bookstore/BookDetail.aspx?BookId=SKU-001237996.

 

“The Art of Understanding Your Building’s Personality”

By Wayne P. Saya

Hardcover | 6 x 9in | 316 pages | ISBN 9781480887312

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 316 pages | ISBN 9781480887329

E-Book | 316 pages | ISBN 9781480887336

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

 

About the Author

An early pioneer and U.S. patent holder in electronic design engineering and a facilities engineering expert for over 40 years, Wayne P. Saya’s achievements were acknowledged by the 114th Congress of the United States. Traveling throughout America and overseas on various facilities engineering projects, Saya has been valued by presidents and CEOs of key commercial real estate and integrated facilities services companies as well as the U.S. government departments, both within the U.S. and overseas. Now a semi-retired executive vice president for the Sustap company, a multi-level management support company geared toward commercial and U.S. Government Facilities Services, Saya travels between Sustap offices on the east coast in Pennsylvania and Washington, D.C., and on the west coast in the San Francisco area. “The Art of Understanding Your Building’s Personality” is his first publication.

 

Simon & Schuster, a company with nearly ninety years of publishing experience, has teamed up with Author Solutions, LLC, the worldwide leader in self-publishing, to create Archway Publishing. With unique resources to support books of all kind, Archway Publishing offers a specialized approach to help every author reach his or her desired audience. For more information, visit www.archwaypublishing.com or call 888-242-5904.

Attachment 

Marketing Services
Archway Publishing
888-242-5904
pressreleases@archwaypublishing.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
12:50aDecision of the Swiss Takeover Board on the non-existence of the obligation to make an offer with regard to Meyer Burger Technology Ltd
TE
12:39aDORMAKABA : signs agreement to divest its project installation business in Norway
PU
12:35aFLATEX AG : record half-year and three-digit growth rates
EQ
12:32aAEON : Japan to shut or mothball 100 ageing coal-fired power plants - Yomiuri
RE
12:31aNapp Pharmaceuticals Announces European Commission Approval of Invokana® (canagliflozin) Label Update to Reflect Improved Renal Outcomes in Patients With Diabetic Kidney Disease and Type 2 Diabetes
BU
12:24aIndustry Leaders Collaborate to Develop Singapore's First End-To-End Decarbonisation Process to Mitigate Climate Change
PU
12:20aManganese X Subsidiary, Disruptive Battery Corp., Conducts Air Disinfectant Tests
NE
12:16aSERBA DINAMIK : bags 3 overseas contracts worth RM543.5m
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BHP GROUP : BHP : Isolation and distance drives innovation
2U.S. Commerce official resigns, viewed as moderating voice on China export issues
3CALTEX AUSTRALIA LIMITED : Fuel demand shock threatens future of Australia's oil refineries
4MEYER BURGER TECHNOLOGY AG : Decision of the Swiss Takeover Board on the non-existence of the obligation to ma..
5DORMAKABA : DORMAKABA : signs agreement to divest its project installation business in Norway
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group