Authoriti Selects Paul Alexandre as its Vice President of Sales

NEW YORK, March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Authoriti Network (“Authoriti”), the leading provider of innovative solutions to eliminate fraud with transactional authorization and security, announced today that Paul Alexandre has been named Vice President of Sales for the rapidly expanding company. Authoriti recently announced its Series Seed capital raise .



Alexandre brings a 30-year background of sales execution, revenue impact and strategic partner development. His areas of expertise include identity management, security and SaaS/cloud. He has held sales and leadership roles at well-known organizations such as Dell, Oracle and Brocade and has guided revenue generation for early-stage technology startups.

“We were impressed by Paul’s remarkable track record in parallel and overlapping markets and feel that his experience is ideal for the fraud challenges that Authoriti addresses,” said Michael Cutlip , President & CEO of Authoriti. “He has hit the ground running with a wealth of creative, customer outcome-focused sales and business development strategies and has already begun building out our sales organization.”

“I’m excited to begin this journey with the highly regarded Authoriti team,” said Alexandre. “Authoriti’s ground-breaking Permission Code® platform puts control of everyday transactions in the hands of customers – not the institutions serving them. This gives us an unprecedented opportunity to disrupt how transactions are completed across a variety of industries.”

Authoriti flips the age-old financial model in which financial and other institutions challenge their customers to prove who they are. With Authoriti, customers authorize institutions to execute transactions on their behalf, maintaining control through multi-factor authorization. The Company’s founding team includes Lou Steinberg , Marv Adams , and Larry Bettino .

How the Permission Code® Platform Works

Customers simply provide a Permission Code smart PIN to authorize their desired transaction. Because it is originated and digitally signed by the customer, the PIN can be embedded with both the customer’s identity and details of the transaction. Upon receipt, institutions make a simple web service call to Authoriti, which validates that the correct user generated the code and that the transaction details are authorized for execution.

About the Authoriti Network

The Authoriti Network was founded in 2017 to create new ways of preventing identity theft, fraud, and misuse of data. Our founders have significant leadership experience dealing with InfoSec at-scale in the world's leading financial institutions. Authoriti develops the patent-pending Authoriti Permission Code® smart PIN, which puts control of transactions in the hands of the customer and gives institutions the confidence that every action is authorized.

