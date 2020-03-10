Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Authoriti Selects Paul Alexandre as its Vice President of Sales

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/10/2020 | 08:06am EDT

NEW YORK, March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Authoriti Network (“Authoriti”), the leading provider of innovative solutions to eliminate fraud with transactional authorization and security, announced today that Paul Alexandre has been named Vice President of Sales for the rapidly expanding company.  Authoriti recently announced its Series Seed capital raise.

Alexandre brings a 30-year background of sales execution, revenue impact and strategic partner development.  His areas of expertise include identity management, security and SaaS/cloud. He has held sales and leadership roles at well-known organizations such as Dell, Oracle and Brocade and has guided revenue generation for early-stage technology startups. 

“We were impressed by Paul’s remarkable track record in parallel and overlapping markets and feel that his experience is ideal for the fraud challenges that Authoriti addresses,” said Michael Cutlip, President & CEO of Authoriti.  “He has hit the ground running with a wealth of creative, customer outcome-focused sales and business development strategies and has already begun building out our sales organization.”

“I’m excited to begin this journey with the highly regarded Authoriti team,” said Alexandre. “Authoriti’s ground-breaking Permission Code® platform puts control of everyday transactions in the hands of customers – not the institutions serving them.  This gives us an unprecedented opportunity to disrupt how transactions are completed across a variety of industries.”

Authoriti flips the age-old financial model in which financial and other institutions challenge their customers to prove who they are. With Authoriti, customers authorize institutions to execute transactions on their behalf, maintaining control through multi-factor authorization.  The Company’s founding team includes Lou Steinberg, Marv Adams, and Larry Bettino.

How the Permission Code® Platform Works
Customers simply provide a Permission Code smart PIN to authorize their desired transaction.  Because it is originated and digitally signed by the customer, the PIN can be embedded with both the customer’s identity and details of the transaction.  Upon receipt, institutions make a simple web service call to Authoriti, which validates that the correct user generated the code and that the transaction details are authorized for execution.

About the Authoriti Network
The Authoriti Network was founded in 2017 to create new ways of preventing identity theft, fraud, and misuse of data. Our founders have significant leadership experience dealing with InfoSec at-scale in the world's leading financial institutions. Authoriti develops the patent-pending Authoriti Permission Code® smart PIN, which puts control of transactions in the hands of the customer and gives institutions the confidence that every action is authorized.

For more information
https://authoriti.net
info@authoriti.net
LinkedIn
Twitter #authoritinet
+1.646.354.7080

Press contact
Neal Stein
Z-Corp. Public Relations
neals@zcorppr.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/98449540-3336-44f9-849c-f534b6e49e72

Primary Logo

Paul Alexandre, VP Sales, Authoriti

Paul Alexandre announced as VP Sales on March 10, 2020.

© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
08:18aData Theorem Wins Coveted InfoSec Award from Cyber Defense Magazine during RSA Conference 2020 Last Month
BU
08:17aGNB Industrial Power Unveils Lithium Battery 2.0 at MODEX 2020
GL
08:16aVARIAN MEDICAL : Ethos Therapy Continues Global Expansion
PR
08:16aMERITOR : Expands Portfolio of Construction Solutions
PR
08:16aAcuity Brands Helps Target Boost Energy Savings
GL
08:16a8X8 : Launches Cloud Communications and Contact Center Solutions in Canada
BU
08:16aHappy Brain Licenses Iconic Kushy Punch Brand
GL
08:16aHOOKIPA Pharma To Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results on Thursday, March 19, 2020
GL
08:15aTELARIA : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08:15aEMAGIN CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Boeing shares plunge on coronavirus, 737 MAX wiring bundle setback
2Big Oil faces 'survival mode' payout strategies as prices dive
3WTI : Canada Vows Response to Crude-Oil Blow
4CINEWORLD GROUP PLC : MARKET FLOP: Cineworld deal exposes stress in Europe's credit market
5HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : Latest on the spread of coronavirus around the world

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group