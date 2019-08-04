Authorities Treating El Paso Shooting as Domestic Terrorism

By Valerie Bauerlein and Tawnell D. Hobbs

EL PASO, Texas -- Authorities here say they are treating a shooting Saturday that killed 20 people and injured 26 at a Walmart store in a heavily Hispanic neighborhood as a case of domestic terrorism.

Federal officials also said they are looking for any connection between the mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton, Ohio, said Emmerson Buie Jr., the Federal Bureau of Investigation special agent in charge in El Paso. The Dayton shooting happened early Sunday, within hours of the one in El Paso.

"Because these two happened so close, we're going to make sure they're not linked together," Mr. Buie said Sunday.

In the El Paso shooting, a suspect, described as a 21-year-old white male from Allen, Texas, was taken into custody without incident, El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen said at a news conference. He added that authorities would be looking into the shooting as a possible case of domestic terrorism that could also fall under hate crimes laws and carry capital murder charges.

Although the suspect hasn't been officially named, law-enforcement officials told The Wall Street Journal that he has been identified as Patrick Crusius of suburban Dallas, a drive of more than nine hours east from El Paso.

Chief Allen told reporters Sunday that "it's beginning to look more solidly" like an online manifesto, scrutinized by investigators, was written by the shooter.

The anti-immigrant writing described a potential mass shooting as a response to an "invasion of Texas" by Hispanic immigrants, according to a law-enforcement official.

El Paso, a city of 680,000 in western Texas that is more than 80% Hispanic, is near one of the busiest border crossings between the U.S. and Mexico. The Walmart where the shooting occurred is just a few miles from the border.

In a brief video statement posted on his Twitter account, Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said Mexico would take unspecified legal actions to protect Mexican Americans and Mexicans living in the U.S. Mr. Ebrard said the number of wounded Mexicans had risen to nine from an initial six reported Saturday. Six of the 20 people killed in the shooting were Mexicans.

"Mexico makes manifest its most profound rejection and its total condemnation of this barbaric act where innocent Mexicans lost their lives...," said an angry sounding Mr. Ebrard. He said Mexico will turn its "indignation" into concrete moves to protect affected families and will take swift legal actions under international law to "demand conditions be met for the protection of the Mexican-North American community and for Mexicans in the U.S."

"What has occurred is inadmissible," said Mr. Ebrard. He said the legal measures Mexico will take will be announced late Sunday afternoon.

At a news conference, the FBI said it was too soon to ascribe a motive to the shooting. Chief Allen said the suspect has been forthcoming with information.

"He basically didn't hold anything back," Chief Allen said. "He expected to die....They don't always follow through."

Rep. Veronica Escobar, a Democrat who represents El Paso in Congress, said the document, if verified, was deeply worrisome.

"This is someone who came from outside of our community to do us harm," she said. "A community that has shown nothing but generosity and kindness to the least among us, those people arriving at America's front door."

Officials at hospitals in El Paso said several of the injured were in critical condition.

In a video posted on his Twitter account, Mexico's President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said three Mexicans had been killed in the El Paso shooting. "We send our support and solidarity to the people of the United States and the government of the United States," he said.

Marcelo Ebrard, Mexico's foreign minister wrote on his Twitter account that six Mexicans, including a 10-year-old girl, who was shot in the leg, were among the wounded.

The shooter was able to quickly kill or wound many people due to geography and timing, choosing a sunny Saturday afternoon at a busy shopping center, Chief Allen said. "The capability of the weapon allowed that and then his intent and then the location where he chose was a Walmart," he said.

The first calls reporting an active shooter came in at 10:39 a.m., and police were on the scene six minutes later, by 10:45 a.m., Chief Allen said. Thousands of people were evacuated from the Walmart and a nearby mall, officials said, and some family members were separated in the chaos.

The suspect used an AK-style semiautomatic rifle, according to an initial investigation, the chief said.

Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, called Saturday "one of the most deadly days in the history of Texas."

The suspect was taken into custody without incident, Chief Allen said.

A Walmart spokesman said the company was working closely with law enforcement. Saturday's rampage was the second shooting at a Walmart this week. On Tuesday, in Mississippi, a Walmart employee who had been suspended last weekend shot and killed two other workers in the store, spokesman Randy Hargrove said.

"I can't believe I'm sending a note like this twice in one week," Walmart Inc. Chief Executive Doug McMillon said in an Instagram post on Saturday evening. "My heart aches for the community in El Paso, especially the associates and customers at store 2201 and the families of the victims of today's tragedy. I'm praying for them and I hope you will join me."

Mr. López Obrador said he knew El Paso as one of the most peaceful cities in the U.S. People in El Paso and the people in the neighboring Mexican city of Ciudad Juárez, across the Rio Grande, live in "fraternal coexistence," he said.

On Twitter, President Trump called the shooting "not only tragic, it was an act of cowardice. I know that I stand with everyone in this Country to condemn today's hateful act. There are no reasons or excuses that will ever justify killing innocent people." The White House said federal agencies including the FBI and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were actively assisting El Paso authorities.

Former Rep. Beto O'Rourke of El Paso, a Democratic presidential hopeful, said he has spoken with Mayor Dee Margo, praised the resilience of El Paso residents and said he was heading home to offer his support.

