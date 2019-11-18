Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) Fever Effect Pilot Study Completed

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/18/2019 | 08:36am EST

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AVACEN Medical, Inc. (AVACEN) announced that its sponsored and independently conducted 12-family double blinded, double placebo-controlled, multi-phase (6 weeks per phase) pilot study of ASD children ages 4-17* has been completed.

This extensive study which began 24 months ago, used the FDA-cleared, Class II, AVACEN 100 dry heat therapy device to simulate a low-grade fever by non-invasively infusing heat into the circulatory system.

The Fielding Graduate University IRB approved study is entitled: "The Fever Effect: Do kids with autism do better when they use a device to warm their blood? Effects of a six-week AVACEN Treatment Method on Autism Spectrum Disorder". It examined improvements in the Childhood Autism Rating Scale and the Parental Stress Scale.

The study also evaluated changes in pragmatic language and behavior, parents stress levels, Autism symptom severity and reductions in sleep problems previously reported by parents of ASD children and adolescents using the AVACEN 100.

According to Frances Poteet, Graduate Researcher at Fielding Graduate University in Santa Barbara, California who acted as Principal Investigator: "We have seen exciting results relating to improved sleep quality and quantity without the use of medications.  This is significant because sleep problems are among the most urgent concerns for families coping with ASD."

Joshua Feder M.D., a board-certified family and child psychiatrist practicing in Solana Beach, California acted as Study Advisor. Dr. Feder, who researches ASD commented; "Although the size of this study is small, this study offers new insights in the evaluation of treatments by rating video samples of subjects before and after treatment."  

ASD Fever Effect

In 1980, when a viral infection swept through a therapeutic nursery for children with autism at Bellevue Psychiatric Hospital in New York, the hospital staff reported that the children were more social, alert, and talkative while feverish (Sullivan, 1980). When their fevers faded, so did those behavioral improvements. Unraveling the "fever effect" could lead to innovative ways to improve the lives of individuals affected by ASD.

The Autism Society estimates that 70 million people worldwide have ASD. Research on the costs associated with ASD conducted in the United States (e.g. Croen, et al. 2006) determined that the average cost for children with ASD were twice as high as other children for hospitalization, clinic visits, and prescription medications.

About Fielding Graduate University 

Fielding Graduate University, a private university in Santa Barbara, California was founded in 1974 by Frederic M. Hudson, Hallock Hoffman, and Renata Tesch.

They designed Fielding as a graduate program for mid-career professionals who were not being served by traditional universities.

It offers postgraduate and doctoral studies mainly in psychology, education, and organizational studies.

About AVACEN Medical

AVACEN Medical www.AVACEN.com is dedicated to the innovation and design of safe, easy to use, noninvasive drug-free alternatives for the management of pain associated with numerous chronic and acute conditions including the temporary relief of minor muscle and joint pain and stiffness associated with arthritis and potentially other conditions that can cause joint pain, such as CRPS, Reynaud's, and Lyme Disease. Founded in 2009, AVACEN Medical is headquartered in San Diego. Contact: Thomas Muehlbauer, CEO at (888) 428-2236 x 701 or 229391@email4pr.com.

E.U. Approval: A heat therapy system indicated for the temporary relief of minor muscle and joint pain and stiffness; the temporary relief of joint pain associated with arthritis, muscle spasms, minor strains and sprains; the temporary relief of widespread pain associated with fibromyalgia; muscular relaxation; and the temporary increase of microcirculation.

U.S. FDA-Clearance: A heat therapy system indicated for the temporary relief of minor muscle and joint pain and stiffness; the temporary relief of joint pain associated with arthritis, muscle spasms, minor strains and sprains; muscular relaxation; and the temporary increase of local circulation where applied.

IMPORTANT: The AVACEN 100 is not for sale in the U.S. or E.U. for any non-cleared or non-approved indication mentioned in this document.

*AVACEN recommends parents contact a physician before using the AVACEN 100 on those under 18 years of age.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/autism-spectrum-disorder-asd-fever-effect-pilot-study-completed-300959945.html

SOURCE AVACEN Medical


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:52aTurkey's SunExpress orders an additional 10 Boeing 737 MAX 8 planes
RE
08:51aLABCORP : Announces Proposed Sale of Senior Notes
BU
08:51aNational Nail's STINGER CN100B Cap Nailer Receives 2019 Pro Tool Innovation Award
GL
08:51aANDROID BLACK FRIDAY 2019 DEALS LIST : Best Early Moto, Huawei, LG, HTC, Pixel, OnePlus & Galaxy Smartphone Deals Shared by Retail Egg
BU
08:50aAlibaba's books close early in $13.4 billion Hong Kong listing - sources
RE
08:50aCapital Market Laboratories (CMLviz) One-on-One CEO Interview with Talend S.A. CEO - The cloud business is exploding; Someday, all of Talend's New Recurring Revenue will be from the Cloud
GL
08:50aLYDIAN INTERNATIONAL : Announces Positive Decision From the Administrative Court of Armenia Rejecting an Attempt to Revoke the EIA Relating to the Amulsar Project
AQ
08:50aFORM 8.3 - AXA INVESTMENT MANAGERS : Hayne Publishing Group PLC
GL
08:49aMAGAL : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08:49aRegeneRx's Tβ4 Significantly Reduces Damage in Ischemic Acute Kidney Injury Model
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group