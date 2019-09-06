Log in
Autism Treatment Centers of Michigan Announces Opening of New Clinical Center in Kentwood

09/06/2019 | 07:35am EDT

KENTWOOD, Mich., Sept. 6, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Autism Centers of Michigan (ACM), a leading provider of Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) services throughout Michigan, announced the opening of a new clinical center location in Kentwood, Michigan. The new center, located at 1545 68th Street SE, will allow ACM to expand on its existing services in the Grand Rapids area, by offering a second clinical center for children of all ages.

"We are thrilled to be expanding our ABA services by adding a second clinical center in the Grand Rapids area," said Krista Boe, a Board-Certified Behavior Analyst (BCBA) and ACM's Chief Clinical Officer. "Our clinical team has been serving clients in the area for nearly three years; this new center provides additional supports and treatment options for both our clients and our staff."

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at the clinical center from 8:30-9:30 a.m. on September 13, 2019.

"We are delighted to be able to provide this additional resource to our current and future clients and their families in Grand Rapids! Since we began providing services in Kent County nearly 3 years ago, we have had the honor and privilege of establishing meaningful partnerships within the community as we continuously strive to meet our goal of improving the lives of individuals and their families impacted by autism. We could not be more excited about this opportunity to expand our program to serve additional families in need in the greater Grand Rapids area!" said Rachel Gossan, BCBA and ACM's regional clinical director.

About the Autism Centers of Michigan:

The Autism Centers of Michigan (ACM), a wholly owned subsidiary of Acorn Health, is a leading provider of intensive, evidence-based applied behavior analysis (ABA) treatment for individuals diagnosed with autism spectrum and related disorders. ACM is certified as a Behavioral Health Center of Excellence (BHCOE), serving hundreds of families at homes and clinical centers across the state of Michigan. Founded in 2013, ACM is headquartered in Traverse City, Michigan. Acorn Health is a national provider of ABA therapy, with locations in Michigan, Virginia, and Florida.
To learn more about our centers: https://www.autismcentersmi.com/

Media Contact:
Macrina Cipa
Autism Centers of Michigan
(231) 668-4909 Ext. 8101
macipa@autismcentersmi.com

News Source: Autism Centers of Michigan

Related link: https://www.autismcentersmi.com

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/autism-treatment-centers-of-michigan-announces-opening-of-new-clinical-center-in-kentwood/
