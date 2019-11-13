Auto Borrowing Rises Amid Low Interest Rates, Solid Economy

By Sarah Chaney

WASHINGTON -- Americans are borrowing more for cars, a sign lower interest rates and a decadelong economic expansion are supporting purchases of large household items.

Auto-loan originations increased to $159 billion in the third quarter to a near record, according to a report released Wednesday by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. The increase came amid growth in auto loans with terms longer than six years as Americans stretch to afford higher car prices.

The third-quarter rise was driven by greater lending to borrowers with credit scores of 760 or higher. Subprime auto loans were roughly stable.

"The data suggest that households are taking advantage of a low-interest rate environment to secure credit," said Donghoon Lee, research officer at the New York Fed.

Federal Reserve officials started cutting interest rates over the summer to provide support against mounting economic risks. So far, the Fed's moves appear to be giving a lift to sectors responsive to interest rates, including cars and housing.

Mortgage originations, which include mortgage refinances, logged in at $528 billion in the third quarter compared with $445 billion in the same period a year earlier, the New York Fed said.

Increased auto borrowing could also reflect solid economic conditions. Auto sales rose rapidly following the recession and have remained at a high level.

Overall, total household debt rose by $92 billion in the third quarter of 2019 compared with the prior three months to a total of $13.95 trillion. The figures weren't adjusted for inflation or population growth.

Household-debt levels sagged in the aftermath of the recession as families tried to pay down what they owed. But debt has made a comeback since 2013.

Mortgage balances rose from the second quarter, while home-equity lines of credit were down. Automotive loan debt balances rose, as did student loans and credit-card debt.