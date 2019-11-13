Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Auto Borrowing Rises Amid Low Interest Rates, Solid Economy

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/13/2019 | 11:16am EST

By Sarah Chaney

WASHINGTON -- Americans are borrowing more for cars, a sign lower interest rates and a decadelong economic expansion are supporting purchases of large household items.

Auto-loan originations increased to $159 billion in the third quarter to a near record, according to a report released Wednesday by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. The increase came amid growth in auto loans with terms longer than six years as Americans stretch to afford higher car prices.

The third-quarter rise was driven by greater lending to borrowers with credit scores of 760 or higher. Subprime auto loans were roughly stable.

"The data suggest that households are taking advantage of a low-interest rate environment to secure credit," said Donghoon Lee, research officer at the New York Fed.

Federal Reserve officials started cutting interest rates over the summer to provide support against mounting economic risks. So far, the Fed's moves appear to be giving a lift to sectors responsive to interest rates, including cars and housing.

Mortgage originations, which include mortgage refinances, logged in at $528 billion in the third quarter compared with $445 billion in the same period a year earlier, the New York Fed said.

Increased auto borrowing could also reflect solid economic conditions. Auto sales rose rapidly following the recession and have remained at a high level.

Overall, total household debt rose by $92 billion in the third quarter of 2019 compared with the prior three months to a total of $13.95 trillion. The figures weren't adjusted for inflation or population growth.

Household-debt levels sagged in the aftermath of the recession as families tried to pay down what they owed. But debt has made a comeback since 2013.

Mortgage balances rose from the second quarter, while home-equity lines of credit were down. Automotive loan debt balances rose, as did student loans and credit-card debt.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:40aQ3 2019 : Gold investments have more than doubled year-on-year
PU
11:40aUNILEVER : Investor Event 2019 - Sunny Jain
PU
11:40aNAHB NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF HOME BUILDERS : Consumer Prices Rebound in October
PU
11:38aAlibaba launches $13.4 billion Hong Kong listing to fund expansion
RE
11:35aBank of Canada unveils tool to help sound financial institutions endure liquidity shocks
RE
11:35aMR PRICE : Can't Stop South African Cotton
PU
11:34aLagarde takes ECB governors on retreat to iron out differences - sources
RE
11:33aAfrican swine fever in China more severe than previously thought - ADM CFO
RE
11:30aBank of Canada Expands Lending Options for Financial Institutions
DJ
11:30aUN UNITED NATIONS : Fifth Committee (Administrative and Budgetary)
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. : Alibaba's Singles' Day sales hit record $38 billion; growth slows
2TESLA'S 'MADE IN GERMANY': Musk sets up shop in Berlin
3BMW AG : TESLA'S 'MADE IN GERMANY': Musk sets up shop in Berlin
4ABN AMRO BANK N.V. : ABN AMRO reports net profit of EUR 558 million in Q3 2019
5ABBVIE : ABBVIE : Prices $30 Billion of Senior Unsecured Notes

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group