Auto Care Association : CEO and Mexican Ambassador Bárcena Discuss USMCA, Industry Promotion and Trade Missions

Posted by Auto Care News on July 24, 2019

BETHESDA, Md. - July 24, 2019 - Bill Hanvey, president and CEO, Auto Care Association, and members of the association's executive team met with the Ambassador of Mexico to the United States, Martha Bárcena Coqui, to discuss the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), the auto care industry's economic footprint in Mexico and future opportunities for trade missions to Mexico for U.S. companies.

During the meeting, Ambassador Bárcena expressed Mexico's support for the USMCA and discussed ways the association can promote the trade agreement's passage in Congress, as well as help its members with compliance, should the agreement be approved.

Hanvey emphasized the auto care industry's economic contributions to Mexico and committed to working closely with the Mexican Embassy to also promote Mexico's contribution to the industry, which benefits from cost-effective manufacturing, assembly and transport across borders, due to the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA). Currently, Mexico is the top importer of U.S. automotive parts, reaching $49.8 billion in 2018 (Source: Auto Care Factbook 2020). Hanvey and Ambassador Bárcena concluded their meeting with a shared commitment to involve Mexican companies in more automotive aftermarket industry events, including business development trade missions to Mexico.

'I greatly appreciate Ambassador Bárcena's willingness to engage with the Auto Care Association and our members to identify ways our industry and the Mexican government can work together toward accomplishing common goals-from reducing trade barriers to promoting industry events,' said Hanvey.

