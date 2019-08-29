Auto Care Association : U.S. Senator Jerry Moran from Kansas to Keynote Auto Care Legislative Summit

Posted by Auto Care News on August 29, 2019

BETHESDA, Md. - Aug. 29, 2019 - U.S. Senator Jerry Moran, R-Kan., will be the keynote speaker at the 2019 Auto Care Legislative Summit, the Auto Care Association's biennial Washington, D.C. fly-in. The senator will address attendees during the Keynote Breakfast from 7 a.m. - 8 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 19 at the Hyatt Regency Washington on Capitol Hill.

'With over three decades of public service, Senator Moran offers a unique, pragmatic perspective on public policy and the role of government,' said Bill Hanvey, president and CEO, Auto Care Association. 'He has proven to be a true ally to the auto care industry and the people of Kansas are lucky to have him as their senator.'

As the current chairman of the Subcommittee on Manufacturing, Trade and Consumer Protection, Senator Moran oversees numerous issues of interest to the auto care industry, including free trade, data privacy and consumer protection. The senator also serves as chairman of the Appropriations Subcommittee on Commerce, Justice, Science and Related Agencies and sits on both the Indian Affairs and Veterans' Affairs Committees.

At the Keynote Breakfast, the senator will share stories of his time on Capitol Hill and discuss the Senate's legislative agenda for the remainder of this Congress.

During the Auto Care Legislative Summit, Sept. 18-19, 2019, auto care professionals from across the country will be in Washington, D.C. to meet with their members of Congress to discuss the independent aftermarket and its most critical policy priorities, including the right to access vehicle data. The event consists of in-depth briefings on the industry's most pressing policy issues and face-to-face meetings with members of Congress and their staff.

For the first time ever, the summit takes place in conjunction with the Auto Care Association's Fall Leadership Days, which will bring in more than 400 industry leaders for multiple days of committee meetings and networking.

For more information on the summit or to register, visit autocare.org/summit.