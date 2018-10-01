Log in
Auto Makers Caution Against 'Aggressive' Emissions Targets

10/01/2018

By Nathan Allen

European car makers' association ACEA said Monday that introducing stricter emissions targets would damage the industry and reduce employment, ahead of a European Parliament vote on the issue.

On Wednesday, European Lawmakers will vote on a proposal to cut carbon-dioxide emissions from new vehicles by 45% by 2030 compared with an earlier proposal by the European Commission for a 30% reduction.

ACEA said its members backed the shift to zero-emission vehicles but advocated a gradual transition, rather than the abrupt introduction of new regulations.

"The more aggressive the CO2 reduction targets are, the more disruptive the socio-economic impacts will be," ACEA Secretary General Erik Jonnaert said.

Reducing carbon emissions will depend on boosting sales of electric vehicles but demand has so far been weak, with electric cars accounting for just 1.5% of total sales in the EU last year, Mr. Jonnaert said.

He called for an EU-wide rollout of recharging infrastructure and incentives to encourage customers to switch to alternative vehicles.

Write to Nathan Allen at nathan.allen@dowjones.com

BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE 0.89% 78.38 Delayed Quote.-10.50%
DAIMLER 0.77% 54.76 Delayed Quote.-23.23%
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES -2.23% 17.51 Delayed Quote.-1.85%
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES -2.06% 15.144 End-of-day quote.1.57%
PEUGEOT -1.21% 22.95 Real-time Quote.37.01%
PEUGEOT SA (ADR) --End-of-day quote.
RENAULT -0.38% 74.25 Real-time Quote.-11.21%
VOLKSWAGEN 0.84% 152.78 Delayed Quote.-8.92%
