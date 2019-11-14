Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

Auto Stocks and Trade Jitters Push Global Markets Lower

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/14/2019 | 05:30am EST

By Caitlin Ostroff

Global stocks edged lower Thursday as concerns over U.S.-China trade negotiations and weak Chinese economic data weighed on investors.

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.1%, with the trade-sensitive auto sector down 1.3%. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 dipped 0.2% and the German DAX fell 0.3%. Stock futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average were down 0.2%.

The latest economic data out of China showed fresh signs of weakness, with disappointing numbers in industrial output, household consumption and fixed-asset investment. The figures added to evidence that the world's second-largest economy is broadly slowing -- as consumer inflation accelerates. The data follows a Wall Street Journal report that trade talks between the U.S. and China have hit a snag over farm purchases.

Shares of Mercedes-Benz maker Daimler AG fell 3.4% after it said Thursday that it plans to cut jobs and slash personnel costs to offset expenses required to lower car emissions. Luxury apparel maker Burberry Group shares rose 5% after it beat expectations in first-half earnings, adding to the broad rebound in luxury stocks this year.

Investors reached for haven assets, with the Japanese yen up 0.2% against the dollar and the Swiss Franc rising 0.3% against the dollar. Gold appreciated 0.5% and government bond yields fell. The yield on the 10-year German bund fell to minus 0.329% from minus 0.297% Wednesday afternoon. The U.S. 10-year Treasury slid to 1.839% from 1.870% Wednesday. Yields fall when prices rise.

Asian stocks were mixed, with the Shanghai Composite up 0.2% while Hong Kong's Hang Seng waned 0.9% as antigovernment protests snarled the city. Clashes between police and protesters have intensified in recent days. Japan's Nikkei 225 fell 0.8% following weaker-than-expected third-quarter gross domestic product data, and Korea's Kospi gained 0.8%.

In Turkey, the lira weakened 0.6% against the dollar after a long-awaited meeting Wednesday between President Trump and Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The talks didn't yield a resolution to issues that have divided the two nations, including Turkey's purchase of a Russian air-defense system and the U.S. partnership with the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces.

Later Thursday, Walmart Inc., Viacom Inc., and NVIDIA Corp. will report quarterly earnings.

Write to Caitlin Ostroff at caitlin.ostroff@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA-SHANGHAI COMP -0.33% 2905.24 End-of-day quote.16.31%
DAX -0.17% 13203.82 Delayed Quote.25.30%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.33% 27783.59 Delayed Quote.18.71%
FTSE 100 INDEX 0.28% 7234.11 End-of-day quote.0.00%
HANG SENG -0.78% 26319.48 Real-time Quote.2.64%
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX 0.42% 2128.91 Real-time Quote.3.85%
NASDAQ 100 -0.05% 8259.81315 Delayed Quote.30.55%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.05% 8482.100697 Delayed Quote.27.89%
NIKKEI 225 -0.76% 23141.55 Real-time Quote.17.51%
S&P 500 0.07% 3094.04 Delayed Quote.23.42%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Markets"
06:00aStocks fall as Hong Kong protests go on; Turkish lira weakens
RE
05:30aSOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Slip as China slowdown worsens, Indonesia leads fall
RE
05:30aAuto Stocks and Trade Jitters Push Global Markets Lower
DJ
05:26aEUROPE : Daimler drives European shares lower as data stirs more fears
RE
04:58aOil gains on U.S. crude stocks fall, OPEC comments on slower U.S. shale growth
RE
04:31aStocks dip as China slowdown deepens, German economy weak
RE
04:20aStocks dip as China slowdown deepens, German economy weak
RE
04:09aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE inches lower as 3i drop offsets Burberry surge
RE
03:35aOil gains on U.S. crude stocks fall, OPEC comments on slower U.S. shale growth
RE
02:15aEUROPE : Trade woes, HK unrest knock European shares off 4-yr peak; Spain lags
RE
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1China says holding 'in-depth' talks with U.S. on interim trade deal
2CANCOM SE : CANCOM: Strong profitability improvement raises EBITDA margin (adjusted) to record level of 9.1 pe..
3NAVER CORP : SoftBank's Yahoo Japan in merger talks with Line, shares jump
4DAIMLER AG : DAIMLER : to Cut Jobs, Slash Personnel Costs
5E.ON SE : RWE raises 2019 outlook again on British capacity market payments

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group