Auto Stocks and Trade Jitters Push Global Markets Lower

By Caitlin Ostroff

Global stocks edged lower Thursday as concerns over U.S.-China trade negotiations and weak Chinese economic data weighed on investors.

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.1%, with the trade-sensitive auto sector down 1.3%. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 dipped 0.2% and the German DAX fell 0.3%. Stock futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average were down 0.2%.

The latest economic data out of China showed fresh signs of weakness, with disappointing numbers in industrial output, household consumption and fixed-asset investment. The figures added to evidence that the world's second-largest economy is broadly slowing -- as consumer inflation accelerates. The data follows a Wall Street Journal report that trade talks between the U.S. and China have hit a snag over farm purchases.

Shares of Mercedes-Benz maker Daimler AG fell 3.4% after it said Thursday that it plans to cut jobs and slash personnel costs to offset expenses required to lower car emissions. Luxury apparel maker Burberry Group shares rose 5% after it beat expectations in first-half earnings, adding to the broad rebound in luxury stocks this year.

Investors reached for haven assets, with the Japanese yen up 0.2% against the dollar and the Swiss Franc rising 0.3% against the dollar. Gold appreciated 0.5% and government bond yields fell. The yield on the 10-year German bund fell to minus 0.329% from minus 0.297% Wednesday afternoon. The U.S. 10-year Treasury slid to 1.839% from 1.870% Wednesday. Yields fall when prices rise.

Asian stocks were mixed, with the Shanghai Composite up 0.2% while Hong Kong's Hang Seng waned 0.9% as antigovernment protests snarled the city. Clashes between police and protesters have intensified in recent days. Japan's Nikkei 225 fell 0.8% following weaker-than-expected third-quarter gross domestic product data, and Korea's Kospi gained 0.8%.

In Turkey, the lira weakened 0.6% against the dollar after a long-awaited meeting Wednesday between President Trump and Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The talks didn't yield a resolution to issues that have divided the two nations, including Turkey's purchase of a Russian air-defense system and the U.S. partnership with the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces.

Later Thursday, Walmart Inc., Viacom Inc., and NVIDIA Corp. will report quarterly earnings.

Write to Caitlin Ostroff at caitlin.ostroff@wsj.com