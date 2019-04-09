Auto supplier Bosch sees continuing downturn in Chinese car market in 2019

"The skid marks in the Chinese car market will be seen again this year," Stefan Hartung on Monday said, adding that China's auto market saw a double-digit decline in the first quarter of 2019.

Hartung said he was optimistic about sales in the company's biggest foreign market in the medium and long term due to China's still low saturation level of private vehicles, adding that a stabilisation was possible.

He said mobility services such as car-sharing and shuttle-services would grow faster in China than in the U.S. or Europe.

Bosch's sales in China in 2018 rose by just one percent, after a 25-percent rise the year before.

