AutoAlert Hires Veteran Marketing Executive Jim Huston as Chief Revenue Officer

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the company's recent rapid growth and the expansion of its industry-leading product offerings, AutoAlert announced today that it has added Jim Huston to its executive team as Chief Revenue Officer.

Huston most recently served as Senior Vice President of Client Services at email and marketing juggernaut Epsilon, (acquired by Publicis Groupe in 2019), and is known as a leader in analytic-centric marketing. An automotive industry veteran, he brings nearly 40 years of connecting consumers and brands via innovative marketing and advertising, including three decades in senior executive roles.

Huston joins AutoAlert's team of industry leaders and innovators to direct the company's marketing efforts and revenue generation. He will oversee the company's Sales, Marketing, and Customer Care divisions.

"As we continue to build a better way for dealerships to connect with customers and grow relationships, we are thrilled to have a pro of Jim's caliber on board," said Mike Dullea, CEO of AutoAlert. "Jim is a world-class leader with a mind for innovative marketing and a commitment to delivering standout customer experiences."

Building on AutoAlert's momentum, Huston's teams are responsible for growing and solidifying AutoAlert's market share in the OEM space, as well as designing and implementing new revenue-producing solutions for AutoAlert and enhancing its product line.

"AutoAlert is known for its forward-thinking, innovative customer-centric experience platform solution for dealers, so when the opportunity presented itself, I knew I couldn't turn down the chance to lead change," said Jim Huston, CRO of AutoAlert. "The landscape is changing and it's because AutoAlert is leading the way."

AutoAlert is the original disruptor and the recognized leader in innovation in the automotive software space. Its Customer Experience Management (CXM) platform has revolutionized the dealership-customer relationship, creating direct opportunities for meaningful connections and seamless experiences both online and offline.

