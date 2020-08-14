AutoAlert : Names Allan Stejskal Chief Executive Officer

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Aug. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AutoAlert, the leading provider of technology solutions that help auto dealers harness data to enhance customer loyalty, optimize dealership operations and drive revenue, today announced the appointment of Allan Stejskal as Chief Executive Officer.

"Allan is a talented, proven leader, with a deep understanding of automotive retail technology and a focus on process and execution," said Steve Young, Chairman of the Board and President of HGGC. "We see this as a vibrant and growing market, and both HGGC and the Board are excited about the opportunity to continue to invest in and accelerate growth."

"We also thank Mike Dullea for his many contributions to the Company as CEO over the past five years," added Young. "We know AutoAlert will continue to benefit from his insight as a Board member."

"Allan's industry experience and knowledge will be critical to enhancing AutoAlert's products, services and solutions, and driving growth," noted Jeff Cotton, Co-Founder and member of the Board. Boyd Warner, Co-Founder and member of the Board added "AutoAlert will benefit from Allan's unique combination of financial and operational expertise, as well as his strong people skills."

Prior to joining AutoAlert, Stejskal was CEO of incadea, the second largest global provider of automotive dealer management systems, with over 60,000 users in over 100 countries, and owned by Cox Automotive at the time. At incadea, he drove process discipline with focus on a return to profitable growth and improved client experience. Previously, Stejskal served as Senior Vice President & Chief Information Officer at AutoNation, the largest new car retailer in the United States, where he spearheaded digitization of the sales and service process. Stejskal increased the closing rate 5x for engaged customers and was named an "Information Technology All-Star" in 2015 for his work by Automotive News. Earlier in his career Stejskal served as Vice President/General Manager of the DMS, Sales and F&I Solutions business units at automotive retail systems and services company, Dealertrack, Inc.

AutoAlert serves nearly 2,800 customers across the United States and Canada. For nearly two decades, AutoAlert has put their customers first, assisting dealers and their OEM partners in maximizing profits through a portfolio of innovative products, services and solutions that strengthen and enhance the value of existing customer relationships to drive new sales and source used vehicles.

"AutoAlert has momentum I am excited to build upon," said Stejskal. "AutoAlert is well-positioned to continue helping dealerships sell more vehicles, source more used vehicles and improve margins using its well-respected products, services and solutions. I look forward to working collaboratively with Company leadership to drive innovation, strengthen operations and better serve our clients."

AutoAlert is the recognized leading provider in automotive dealer products and services to enhance the relationship dealers have with their customers leading to repeat purchases. AutoAlert offers a portfolio of innovative solutions that maximize dealership profitability by focusing on the customer relationship, and creating direct opportunities, both online and offline. Visit us at www.autoalert.com.

HGGC is a leading middle-market private equity firm with $4.3 billion in cumulative capital commitments. Based in Palo Alto, Calif., HGGC is distinguished by its Advantaged Investing approach that enables the firm to source and acquire scalable businesses through partnerships with management teams, founders and sponsors who reinvest alongside HGGC, creating a strong alignment of interests. Over its history, HGGC has completed more than 180 platform investments, add-on acquisitions, recapitalizations and liquidity events with an aggregate transaction value of over $26 billion. More information, including a complete list of current and former portfolio companies is available at www.hggc.com.

