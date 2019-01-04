Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

AutoX : to Showcase Their Leading Autonomous Grocery Delivery Technology at CES

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/04/2019 | 05:49pm EST

CES attendees will have the opportunity to see AutoX autonomous delivery technology in action for the first time.

AutoX, one of the first companies to offer a grocery delivery service using self-driving vehicles, has announced that they will be showcasing their latest autonomous vehicle technology at CES in Las Vegas, January 8-11th 2019.

Having generated considerable buzz following the launch of their pilot program to deliver groceries in August 2018, AutoX has continued to perfect and improve its self-driving technology. The San Jose-based pilot has afforded the company a huge opportunity to work with customers and incorporate their feedback to streamline the ordering and delivery processes.

“We’re excited to bring unique and special technology developments to CES this year,” said Jianxiong Xiao, or Professor X as he is affectionately called by his colleagues, the founder and CEO of AutoX. “Navigating the crowded streets of San Jose has made our A.I. an expert at handling complicated traffic maneuvers in busy streets, very much like those of Las Vegas during the trade show. CES will be a great opportunity to share the fruits of our hard work with our customers and partners worldwide.”

AutoX’s founding mission is to ‘Democratize Autonomy’ by bringing self-driving vehicle technology to the masses. At CES, this means an action-packed booth featuring demo deliveries in the company’s cutting-edge self-driving vehicles and autonomous food delivery for attendees, a CES-first.

During each day of the CES event, AutoX will showcase its self-driving vehicle technology with free autonomous burger deliveries. CES attendees who pick up vouchers from the AutoX booth (LVCC #25953) can get their burger delivered to them at the Residence Inn by Marriott Las Vegas parking lot (3225 Paradise Rd next to LVCC) from 12pm-2pm, January 8-11. The autonomous burger deliveries will be livestreamed at the AutoX booth for visitors to witness AutoX technology in real-time.

AutoX has also just published its first Safety Report, which shows the myriad of strategies the team has undertaken to ensure the safety of their self-driving vehicles, from high-resolution sensing systems to full stack redundancy in both software and hardware, to constant human oversight via a smart hybrid remote assistance system.

Given the excitement and overwhelming interest created by the pilot launch, AutoX requests visitors to sign up at autox.ai, and to schedule discussions by emailing ces@autox.ai.

AutoX’s booth will be at the Las Vegas Convention Center, South Hall 2, Booth 25953.

You can download photos and video of AutoX here.

About AutoX:

AutoX is building autonomous vehicle technologies to service communities worldwide. Founded in September 2016 by Jianxiong Xiao, one of the 2017 ‘35 Innovators under 35’ by MIT Tech Review, and world-renowned expert in computer vision and artificial intelligence, its mission is to provide reliable, safe, and affordable autonomous delivery to make everyday lives more convenient.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:35pWESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORPORATION : Announces Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Release Date, Conference Call and Webcast
BU
06:24pPETROLEO BRASILEIRO PETROBRAS : Changes in the Executive Board
PU
06:21pSpencer's Crossing Captures New Year's Homebuyers With Gorgeous Neighborhoods and Vibrant Lifestyle
GL
06:19pBEST BUY : Huddle up, Best Buy's Tech Zone is on the road
PU
06:18pEXCLUSIVE : California utility PG&E explores bankruptcy filing - sources
RE
06:17pSHAREHOLDER ALERT :   Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Aphria Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – APHA
GL
06:17pBP PRUDHOE BAY ROYALTY TRUST : Announces Fourth Quarter 2018 Unit Payment
BU
06:16pCORRECTING and REPLACING -- Unum Therapeutics Announces 2019 Goals and Expected Milestones
GL
06:15pEXCLUSIVE : California utility PG&E explores bankruptcy filing - sources
RE
06:12pCORRECTING and REPLACING – Mobi724 Global Solutions Announces Private Placement Financing
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100..
2BP PRUDHOE BAY ROYALTY TRUST : BP PRUDHOE BAY ROYALTY TRUST : Announces Fourth Quarter 2018 Unit Payment
3SEMPRA ENERGY : SEMPRA ENERGY : SoCalGas Extends “Dial It Down Alert” Through Monday
4WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORPORATION : WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORPORATION : Announces Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Rel..
5MOBI724 GLOBAL SOLUTIONS INC : CORRECTING and REPLACING – Mobi724 Global Solutions Announces Private Pla..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.