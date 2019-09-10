AutoZone Liberty Bowl To Deploy Your Call's Innovative Technology to Engage Fans in Historic Bowl Game

Game takes place on December 31st at 2:45 p.m. CST on ESPN

Your Call, Inc., the innovative technology platform connecting brands with their fans, today announced that the 61st annual AutoZone Liberty Bowl, the seventh-oldest college bowl, will deploy its patented, predictive play-calling technology during the New Year’s Eve game.

Through a custom app available via iTunes and Google Play, fans can predict the plays that will be run, as well as the yardage gained or lost on each play. They can also leverage Your Call’s patented gaming and scoring features by setting up head-to-heads and leagues to compete against each other for bragging rights. And based on participation, they will be automatically entered into a sweepstakes to win cash prizes.

“Our patented fan engagement platform has proven that fans want to be part of the action with their favorite sport and teams, and we’re thrilled to partner with the AutoZone Liberty Bowl to offer their viewers an engaging new experience,” said Julie Meringer, President of Your Call, Inc." We have expanded our live play-calling abilities to offer a live, predictive play-calling game. Every fan thinks they're an expert on what a team and coach should do, and our technology lets fans test their skills, compete with friends and rack up points in real-time.”

“We’re impressed with the innovative technology that Your Call is building, and we’re excited that the AutoZone Liberty Bowl is providing fans an opportunity to engage in the game in a deeper way,” said Steve Ehrhart, Executive Director.

Your Call’s patented technology first was deployed in Your Call Football, a series of eight games during which fans were able to call the plays that ultimately were run on the field in real, live football games. The breakthrough platform featured a custom, interactive app; zero-latency stream; and competitive prizes at various intervals that allowed fans to become immersed in each game.

About the AutoZone Liberty Bowl

The AutoZone Liberty Bowl takes place annually at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium in Memphis, Tennessee. The Bowl is the seventh oldest college bowl game and is one of the most tradition rich and patriotic bowl games in America. The AutoZone Liberty Bowl game was founded in Philadelphia in 1959 and the inaugural game featured a match-up between Penn State and Alabama. That game began a tradition of great stars and exciting football and was the first of 60 thrilling chapters in the history of the AutoZone Liberty Bowl Football Classic.

After five years in Philadelphia, the game moved indoors to Atlantic City Convention Center for one year and in the process became the first indoor college bowl game. Every AutoZone Liberty Bowl since 1965 has been held at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium in Memphis.

The AutoZone Liberty Bowl has enjoyed many highlights through the years. The Bowl has hosted all-time great coaches such as Paul “Bear” Bryant, Lou Holtz, Tom Osborne, Steve Spurrier and Bill Snyder. The Bowl’s history also includes four Heisman Trophy winners (Ernie Davis, Terry Baker, Doug Flutie and Bo Jackson) and other stars such as Archie Manning and Donovan McNabb.

Another proud tradition is the Bowl’s terrific partnership with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital which brings together an internationally recognized research facility and a winning college football tradition. St. Jude is dedicated to helping children throughout the world in their fight against catastrophic diseases.

Beginning in 2004, Memphis-based AutoZone, Inc., became the Bowl’s title sponsor. For more information, visit libertybowl.org or follow the AutoZone Liberty Bowl on Twitter @AZOLibertyBowl, Facebook @AZOLibertyBowl and Instagram @autozonelibertybowl.

About Your Call, Inc.

Based in Newton, Mass., Your Call, Inc. puts fans in control of live games, transforming spectator sports into interactive, social and competitive experiences. Conceived by industry luminary George F. Colony in 2013, Your Call is privately held and features a leadership team comprised of executives from the technology, digital and sports industries. Your Call, Inc.’s proprietary, patented technology delivered Your Call Football, a live, fan-controlled sports experience, in 2018 and 2019 and is currently expanding into other sports and entertainment properties. For more information, visit www.yourcallinc.com or follow Your Call on Twitter @Your_Call_Inc and Facebook @YourCallInc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190910005322/en/