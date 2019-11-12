Log in
Autobooks : Wins Forbes Under 30 Summit Startup Pitch Competition

11/12/2019 | 09:33am EST

Detroit-based fintech recognized for transforming small business banking services

Autobooks is a small business payment and accounting platform integrated within a financial institution’s digital banking experience. Today, the company announced that it has been named one of two winners of Forbes’ Under 30 Summit Startup Pitch Competition.

As Forbes’ largest annual event, the 2019 Forbes Under 30 Summit hit record attendance with more than 9,000 people joining together in Detroit from Oct. 27th to 30th. Partners, analysts, and associates from 33 venture firms heard pitches from the 154 startups that competed, before selecting the top five to compete for the chance to win a $250,000 media package. Autobooks’ Kyle Bazzy competed on the mainstage during a five-minute pitch competition followed by a Q&A in front of ThirdLove’s co-founder and CEO Heidi Zak, Rock Ventures’ executive vice president Dhani Jones, Shutterstock’s founder and CEO Jon Oringer, and Yale University’s Sterling Professor of economics Robert J. Shiller.

Powered by Microsoft Azure, Autobooks is a core-integrated, white-labeled solution designed to help financial institutions tap into the highly profitable small business market with the proper financial tools to succeed. Since launching the company in 2015, Autobooks provides small business banking services to more than 40 financial institutions – from the community and regional institutions to a top-ten bank. Three of their early adopters collectively accrued more than 8 million in receivables for their small businesses in their first year in the market.

Kyle Bazzy, vice president of enterprise growth at Autobooks, said, “We are proud to be acknowledged for our commitment to making small business banking better on a global stage like Forbes in our hometown of Detroit. Small businesses across the country have a story to tell, and we will use this award to highlight the ones we see day in and day out as well as the impact our solution is having on these people’s lives. Better banking services can keep the doors open to more small businesses, so people won’t have to go back to corporate or do something they don’t love. We want to keep the dream alive and the lights on.”

Sherry Phillips, SVP of Forbes Live, said, “Forbes champions entrepreneurs at every stage of their journey, and this competition is just one way we’re putting that into action. By reimagining small business banking services, Autobooks proved to the judges that they are addressing a real need for the future entrepreneurs and game-changers. This company spoke to what the Forbes Under 30 Summit is all about: empowering young talent to launch their careers and making a difference.”

To learn more about Forbes Under 30 Summit, visit www.live.forbes.com/under30.

About Autobooks

Detroit-based Autobooks is a provider of small business banking solutions that integrate within a financial institution’s digital experience. Through Autobooks, banks and credit unions can become a digital destination for small business owners, helping build stronger relationships, grow deposits and identify opportunities to increase fee income. Please visit www.autobooks.co to learn more.


© Business Wire 2019
