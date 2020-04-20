Autocraft Bodywerks Expands Service with New North Austin Location Dedicated 100% to Tesla!

AUSTIN, Texas, Apr 20, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Autocraft Bodywerks, Austin's premier automotive collision repair center located at 5411 Wasson Rd, Austin, Texas, has opened a second location at 12131 Roxie Drive in North Austin, Autocraft Principal Chris Raeder announced today.



The new location will be dedicated exclusively to the repair and restoration of all Tesla models and is now open for estimates, bodywork and painting.



According to Principal Chris Raeder, "Our General Manager, Tammie Harper, will manage the new location, possibly making her the first female GM of a body shop dedicated exclusively to Tesla, in the entire country."



He adds, "Of course we want the community to know about our new location, but we also want them to know that during this Covid-19 crisis, we have taken exceptional measures at both locations to prevent the spread of the virus and to protect the health and safety of our customers and our employees. In addition to sanitizing our lobbies and bathroom facilities daily, our detail department is completely sanitizing each vehicle inside and out prior to delivery back to the guest.



"We've been serving the Austin community since 1984 and the time had come for us to expand our operations by adding a location in North Austin. What makes our new location unique is that it is dedicated 100% to repairing Tesla vehicles. This expansion will increase our capacity and allow us to shorten our delivery time while continuing to provide our customers with the very best collision repair available. Our Wasson Road location will continue the repair and restoration of Tesla, Lexus, Acura, Honda and all vehicle brands in Austin and surrounding communities, just as we have for 35 years."



"We're truly excited," explains Autocraft Bodywerks General Manager Tammie Harper, "to be able to provide Tesla owners throughout Austin, Round Rock, Cedar Park, Pflugerville and Georgetown with a Tesla Approved Body Shop that is dedicated exclusively to the repair of their Tesla. Our new, state-of-the-art facility has been designed and equipped specifically for Tesla using our special brand of quality collision repair, using only Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) replacement parts. This will be exciting news for Tesla owners throughout our region."



Autocraft Bodywerks, now with locations in South Austin and North Austin, is a locally owned and operated Austin, Texas collision repair business that has been restoring Automotive Dreams Since 1984. Autocraft is a Tesla Approved Body Shop, with the training and equipment, including 14,000 square feet of dedicated aluminum repair facilities (South and North locations combined), to handle all aspects of Tesla collision repairs.



In addition, the shop is a Lexus Authorized Collision Center. As a ProFirst Certified shop, certified by American Honda, Autocraft Bodywerks is qualified to repair all Acura and Honda vehicles to the highest standards. Autocraft is the premiere I-CAR Gold Class Austin based body shop specializing in the repair and restoration of luxury vehicles. Autocraft Bodywerks combines the latest technology and the most comprehensive training available to repair damaged vehicles and restore them to the original manufacturer specifications for performance and structural integrity.



Autocraft is also Certified by Assured Performance to repair Infiniti vehicles. The team of collision repair specialists at Autocraft Bodywerks has years, and in many cases, decades of experience in automotive collision repair.



Autocraft Bodywerks is Aluminum Certified and is approved in the repair of both Lexus, Tesla, Acura, Infiniti, Fiat, and Alpha Romeo luxury vehicles. Autocraft Bodywerks uses only OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) replacement parts and our South Austin location services all makes and models specializing in luxury vehicles including Tesla, Lexus, Acura, Honda, Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Infiniti, Land Rover, Jaguar and more. Autocraft Bodywerks proudly supports the Center for Child Protection, the South Austin Pregnancy Resource Center, St. John Neumann Catholic Church, Relevant Radio and the Regents School of Austin.



For more information about Autocraft Bodywerks services please call Autocraft Bodywerks South at 512-441-7444, Autocraft Bodywerks North (Tesla Only) at 737-238-3752, or visit http://www.autocraftbodywerks.com/.



MEDIA CONTACT:

Tammie Harper

737-238-3752

Email: Tammie@AutocraftBodywerks.com



News Source: Autocraft Bodywerks

Related link: http://www.autocraftbodywerks.com/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/autocraft-bodywerks-expands-service-with-new-north-austin-location-dedicated-100-to-tesla/