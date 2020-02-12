Log in
Autodoc Expands “Autodoc Club” Digital Workshop With Mobile App

02/12/2020 | 04:01am EST

Autodoc, the benchmark in online retail for car parts in Europe, is expanding the “Autodoc Club” digital car workshop with a new app. The digital workshop was first presented in autumn 2019. The Autodoc Club app enables customers to monitor their fuel, oil and car repair costs and keep an eye on maintenance dates while on the move. With the free “Autodoc Club” app and online platform, the company provides the user with the digital tools to optimally control the maintenance of their own car.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200212005293/en/

With the new Autodoc Club app, every vehicle owner can access their individual vehicle and service data anywhere using their mobile device. (Photo: Business Wire)

With the new Autodoc Club app, every vehicle owner can access their individual vehicle and service data anywhere using their mobile device. (Photo: Business Wire)

Clear and easy to understand: all information in one place

Maintaining a private car is an important but demanding task. Car owners want to have a well maintained car at their doorstep at all times. Until now, they have often had to rely on the services of garages. The Autodoc Club app, which is now available in the Google Play Store, offers customers and prospective customers a wide range of functions to help them organize the maintenance and repair of their own four wheels themselves.

The main component is a digital service booklet containing a detailed repair, service and maintenance overview. This allows you to see directly when and at what mileage the last repairs were carried out. In addition, more detailed information about the replaced part and about the workshop appears in it. A schedule for car maintenance and the replacement of parts based on the mileage and/or date helps the car owner not to miss any important appointments. It also includes recommendations on replacement intervals as well as automatic notifications for upcoming repairs, maintenance intervals, dates and deadlines: a visit to the garage, a car wash or an insurance renewal. In this way you are kept well informed and always up to date.

In addition, the fuel calculator provides users with a tool to monitor fuel consumption and fuel efficiency. In addition to more than 2,500 video and PDF tutorials for repairing the car yourself, the app includes life hacks and tips for car care and maintenance. Many problems can thus be solved independently.

User-friendly interface

The aim is to make life as easy as possible for the vehicle owner: forwarding to the Autodoc Shop is integrated into the Autodoc Club app and ensures a seamless user experience. This allows the user to switch from the Autodoc Club app directly to the Autodoc Shop and order spare parts or consumables. The app supports them with a list of required spare parts, which is created especially for the respective car. Due to the large selection of high quality spare parts available in the Autodoc world, users can compare prices and choose the right part.

“We built up our own IT expertise right from the start. With this knowledge we have now created a modern tool in the Autodoc Club app. It enables every driver to store and manage important information about their vehicle easily and efficiently. For us, this is a further important component in providing customers with comprehensive digital advice. At the same time, the Autodoc platform remains well scalable to offer high-quality car parts that everyone can afford”, explains Autodoc Managing Director, Alexej Erdle.

About Autodoc

Autodoc is Europe’s leading online dealer for car parts. As the fastest-growing company in this sector, with a 63% increase in turnover in the 2018 financial year to around 415 million euros (254 million euros in 2017), Autodoc aims to further expand its position. Thanks to its successful expansion, Autodoc is now represented in 25 other European countries in addition to Germany. Autodoc pursues a strong customer focus through social media activities, technical support in the respective national language and a demand-oriented product range composition with currently around 2.5 million products from 545 brand manufacturers for 128 car makes. The online retailer offers a wide range of products from brake systems, body parts, shock absorbers and springs, exhaust systems, interior elements, steering systems and clutches to air conditioning systems, heaters, repair kits and engine oil. The company celebrated its 10th anniversary in June 2018. Autodoc GmbH is based in the Berlin district of Lichtenberg and is fully owner-managed. In May 2019, the company opened a representative office on Berlin’s Kurfürstendamm, in addition to its headquarters.

The original source-language text of this announcement is the official, authoritative version. Translations are provided as an accommodation only, and should be cross-referenced with the source-language text, which is the only version of the text intended to have legal effect.


© Business Wire 2020
