Autoinjectors to 2026 - Devices, Markets, Players, Strategies & Forecasts - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The number of drugs available in prefilled syringes as a percentage of
all injectable drugs continues to grow. So too does the number of
injectable drugs indicated for chronic conditions and
self-administration. But suppliers of autoinjectors face several
challenges as the market evolves and matures.
Continued interest in plastic prefilled syringes will require non-brand
specific injector manufacturers to validate that their devices function
consistently and safely over the range of these emerging PFS devices -
devices with rigidity, barrel lubricity and flexural properties that
differ not insignificantly from type 1 glass.
They will have to compete - in some cases head-on - with prefilled
syringe suppliers, who are increasingly incorporating autoinjector-like
ease-of-use features into their PFS designs to differentiate their
product lines and in some cases to meet their pharma customer
requirements for product-specific syringe designs.
What You Will Learn
-
What autoinjectors can be paired with prefilled syringes for
injectable drug delivery; what are the key market segments, market
dynamics and market demographics?
-
What are the therapeutic demand drivers and commercial devices in key
product segments?
-
What are the design factors, material selection issues, technologies
and market development issues?
-
How big is the market? How is it growing? What will it look like in
2026?
-
Who are the leading injectable drug and device participants, their
product development activities, business strategies, and corporate
alliances and affiliations?
-
What is the importance of pharma-device alliances and design
partnerships on autoinjector commercialization and market access?
-
What is the impact of wirelessly connected autoinjectors on patient
care and market growth?
-
What are the significant economic, technology, and regulatory factors
affecting the market for autoinjectors?
Report Value Matrix
-
Managed Care Managers
-
Management Consultants
-
Financial Analysts
-
Pharma Product Managers
-
Device Suppliers
-
Biotech Managers
-
Drug Marketers & Strategists
-
Product Developers
-
Component Suppliers
-
CMOs, CSOs
-
Clinical Managers
-
Drug Distributors
-
Pharma Regulators
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. The Market Opportunity
-
Delivery Market Dynamics
-
The Economics of Injectable Drugs
-
What's Driving the Growth in Autoinjectors?
-
Prefilled Syringes Proliferating
-
The Trend toward Self-Administration
-
Shifting Demographics
-
Innovation in Disposable Device Designs
-
Therapeutic Demand Drivers
-
Competitive Landscape
-
Risk Factors
3. Autoinjectors - Commercial Devices
-
Manual Injection Autoinjectors
-
Automated Injection Autoinjectors
-
Reusable Autoinjectors
-
Disposable Autoinjectors
-
Variable Dose Autoinjectors
-
Product Specific Autoinjectors
4. Autoinjector Device Design Factors
-
Material Selection Issues
-
Part Counts and Device Cost
-
Safety Features
-
Needle Shielding
-
Needle Insertion Depth
-
Failsafe Activation
-
Dose Inspection/Injection Confirmation
-
Lyophilized Drugs/Reconstitution
-
Human Engineering/Ergonomics
5. Autoinjector Drug Delivery - Key Therapeutic Sector Analysis
-
Anticoagulants
-
Autoimmune Diseases
-
Rheumatoid Arthritis
-
Multiple Sclerosis
-
Psoriasis
-
Emergency Medicine
-
Hepatitis
-
Hematopoietics
-
Hormones
-
Reproductive Health
6. Market Factors
-
Regulatory Issues
-
Device Branding
-
Patient Compliance and Ease of Use
-
Healthcare Economics
7 Company Profiles
