Autoinjectors to 2026 - Devices, Markets, Players, Strategies & Forecasts - ResearchAndMarkets.com

08/28/2018 | 12:39pm CEST

The "Autoinjectors to 2026 - Devices, Markets, Players, Strategies & Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The number of drugs available in prefilled syringes as a percentage of all injectable drugs continues to grow. So too does the number of injectable drugs indicated for chronic conditions and self-administration. But suppliers of autoinjectors face several challenges as the market evolves and matures.

Continued interest in plastic prefilled syringes will require non-brand specific injector manufacturers to validate that their devices function consistently and safely over the range of these emerging PFS devices - devices with rigidity, barrel lubricity and flexural properties that differ not insignificantly from type 1 glass.

They will have to compete - in some cases head-on - with prefilled syringe suppliers, who are increasingly incorporating autoinjector-like ease-of-use features into their PFS designs to differentiate their product lines and in some cases to meet their pharma customer requirements for product-specific syringe designs.

What You Will Learn

  • What autoinjectors can be paired with prefilled syringes for injectable drug delivery; what are the key market segments, market dynamics and market demographics?
  • What are the therapeutic demand drivers and commercial devices in key product segments?
  • What are the design factors, material selection issues, technologies and market development issues?
  • How big is the market? How is it growing? What will it look like in 2026?
  • Who are the leading injectable drug and device participants, their product development activities, business strategies, and corporate alliances and affiliations?
  • What is the importance of pharma-device alliances and design partnerships on autoinjector commercialization and market access?
  • What is the impact of wirelessly connected autoinjectors on patient care and market growth?
  • What are the significant economic, technology, and regulatory factors affecting the market for autoinjectors?

Report Value Matrix

  • Managed Care Managers
  • Management Consultants
  • Financial Analysts
  • Pharma Product Managers
  • Device Suppliers
  • Biotech Managers
  • Drug Marketers & Strategists
  • Product Developers
  • Component Suppliers
  • CMOs, CSOs
  • Clinical Managers
  • Drug Distributors
  • Pharma Regulators

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. The Market Opportunity

  • Delivery Market Dynamics
  • The Economics of Injectable Drugs
  • What's Driving the Growth in Autoinjectors?
  • Prefilled Syringes Proliferating
  • The Trend toward Self-Administration
  • Shifting Demographics
  • Innovation in Disposable Device Designs
  • Therapeutic Demand Drivers
  • Competitive Landscape
  • Risk Factors

3. Autoinjectors - Commercial Devices

  • Manual Injection Autoinjectors
  • Automated Injection Autoinjectors
  • Reusable Autoinjectors
  • Disposable Autoinjectors
  • Variable Dose Autoinjectors
  • Product Specific Autoinjectors

4. Autoinjector Device Design Factors

  • Material Selection Issues
  • Part Counts and Device Cost
  • Safety Features
  • Needle Shielding
  • Needle Insertion Depth
  • Failsafe Activation
  • Dose Inspection/Injection Confirmation
  • Lyophilized Drugs/Reconstitution
  • Human Engineering/Ergonomics

5. Autoinjector Drug Delivery - Key Therapeutic Sector Analysis

  • Anticoagulants
  • Autoimmune Diseases
  • Rheumatoid Arthritis
  • Multiple Sclerosis
  • Psoriasis
  • Emergency Medicine
  • Hepatitis
  • Hematopoietics
  • Hormones
  • Reproductive Health

6. Market Factors

  • Regulatory Issues
  • Device Branding
  • Patient Compliance and Ease of Use
  • Healthcare Economics

7 Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/2x8fst/autoinjectors_to?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
