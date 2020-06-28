Automakers, Technology Firms Are Largest Components of Fed's Corporate-Bond Purchases

By Nick Timiraos

Apple Inc., Verizon Corp. and the U.S. divisions of several foreign auto makers are among the largest direct beneficiaries of Federal Reserve efforts to support the corporate-debt market, according to disclosures Sunday.

In all, the Fed on Sunday identified 794 companies whose bonds it will be buying directly to support the market for investment-grade corporate debt. In addition to Apple and Verizon, the recipients include AT&T Inc. and the U.S. units of Toyota Motor Corp., Volkswagen AG and Daimler AG. Together those six companies accounted for 10% of debt purchased from a broad list of borrowers the Fed is supporting.

The list includes debt from across 12 different sectors. Two of those -- consumer cyclical and consumer noncyclical industries -- account for more than one-third of corporate bonds the central bank planned to purchase, according to the latest disclosures.

The Fed announced in March that it would buy corporate debt to prevent the market from freezing up and squeezing companies of needed cash as the economy ground to a halt from the coronavirus shock to the nation.

The central bank's corporate-debt program is structured in different phases. The Fed plans to purchase up to $250 billion of debt already issued by companies. Later it plans to purchase up to $500 billion in newly issued bonds.

As part of its purchases of outstanding debt, the Fed in mid-May started buying exchange-traded funds that hold investment-grade and junk bonds. In another phase of those purchases, the Fed this month started buying actual corporate bonds, and not just ETFs. The latest central-bank disclosures for the first time included the actual bonds it started buying this month.

In all, the central bank accumulated $8.7 billion in corporate debt through June 24. The program runs through Sept. 30. The Fed's support has led to a boom of debt issuance by U.S. companies.

The Fed is tapping into a $9.6 trillion corporate-debt market from companies that satisfy the Fed lending program's criteria, including companies that were investment-grade-rated as of March 22 and had maturities no longer than five years in duration.

The Fed will recalculate the list of its potential purchases every four or five weeks to add companies that meet the eligibility requirements and to remove those that no longer qualify.

The latest disclosures showed $398 million in securities purchased as of June 17, the first two days of individual bond purchases. Those include bonds issued by drugmaker AbbVie Inc., media company Comcast Corp., beverage giant Coca-Cola Co. and UnitedHealth Group Inc., parent of the nation's largest health insurer.

The announcements of the lending programs -- on March 23, when the Fed said it would buy investment-grade debt, and on April 9, when it said it would include debt of so-called fallen angels that had been downgraded from investment grade after March 22 -- helped sharply reduce borrowing costs for an array of businesses.

Some critics have questioned whether the Fed should be buying bonds in the secondary market at all since borrowing is now so cheap.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell defended the purchases at a congressional hearing earlier this month. Markets reacted strongly to the central bank's announcement because investors expect the Fed to follow through with those purchases.

"We feel that we need to follow through and do what we said we're going to do," he said.

The Fed will dial up or down the quantity of bonds it buys depending on various measures of market functioning. If those measures indicate sustained improvement to levels that prevailed before the coronavirus pandemic disrupted markets in March, the Fed's purchases would "slow notably and, in some cases, could pause entirely," the New York Fed said earlier this month.

It is possible the Fed won't buy the maximum $250 billion it has allocated for the program by Sept. 30.

On the other hand, purchases would increase "if those measures subsequently indicate a deterioration in market functioning," it said.

The Fed also disclosed $6.8 billion in holdings of ETFs that invest in corporate debt, up from $1.3 billion one month earlier. Funds that focus on buying non-investment-grade debt accounted for around 11% of the central bank's ETF purchases, down from around 17% for the period May 12 to May 18.