Automakers close factories in China due to virus outbreak

02/07/2020 | 04:26am EST
FILE PHOTO: The corporate logo of Ford is seen at Brussels Motor Show

Automakers and parts suppliers have had to shut factories in China, in line with government guidelines, or have flagged a hit to profits.

*Fiat Chrysler warned on Thursday that a disruption to parts supplies could threaten production at one of its European plants within two to four weeks.

*Ford Motor plans to resume production on Feb. 10 at its factories in Chongqing and Hangzhou with joint venture partner Chongqing Changan Automobile. Ford this week excluded any potential impact from its already weaker-than-expected forecast for the year, saying it was too early to make an estimate.

*Honda confirmed on Friday it would restart on Feb. 13 its three plants in Wuhan, which it operates with Dongfeng Group. Honda, which raised its annual profit forecast on Friday thanks to weaker yen, said there were currently no supply chain issues that would impede factory production.

*Hyundai Motor said this week it would suspend production in South Korea due to the outbreak disrupting parts supply, the first major automaker to do so outside China. Most of Hyundai's South Korean factories will be fully idled from Feb. 7, while some production lines are expected to restart on Feb. 11 or Feb. 12, a union official said.

*Nissan Motor said it is considering restarting production in China in its venture with Dongfeng sometime after Feb. 10. Production in Hubei will start sometime after Feb. 14, it said.

*French car maker PSA Peugeot, which is in the process of merging with Fiat, said last week its three plants in Wuhan will remain closed until Feb. 14.

*Suzuki Motor Corp said on Friday it was considering sourcing vehicle components from outside China, as the outbreak threatens to disrupt vehicle production in its biggest market, India.

*Tesla said last week a delay to ramp production in Shanghai due to a factory shutdown would slightly impact profitability in the March quarter. On Wednesday, a senior executive said Tesla would delay deliveries of Model 3 sedans built in that plant. The company is also evaluating whether the supply chain for cars built in its Fremont, California plant will be affected. This

*Toyota Motor on Friday extended the shutdown of its China factories through Feb 16. from Feb. 9. The Japanese automaker operates 12 car and parts factories in regions such as the northern city of Tianjin and the southern province of Guangdong.

*Valeo, a French car parts maker, said last week its three sites in Wuhan will stay closed until at least Feb. 13. On Wednesday, however, it said it was not experiencing any major disruption to its supply chain in China.

(Compiled by Sayantani Ghosh in Singapore; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)
