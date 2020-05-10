Log in
Automakers' sales in China recover from coronavirus lows

05/10/2020 | 09:52pm EDT
Newly manufactured cars are seen at a port in Dalian

Automakers' sales in China, the world's biggest car market, are showing signs of a recovery in April, as its economy revs back up after massive coronavirus-led disruptions.

The China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) expects auto sales to grow 0.9% in April. It is set to announce monthly sales on May 11.

Another industry body, the China Passenger Car Association, said passenger car retail sales fell 1.6% year-on-year in the first 25 days of April.

Below are details on carmakers' announcements (in alphabetical order):

- Buffett-backed BYD sold 31,809 units last month, down 16% compared with the same period last year.

- Chongqing-based Chongqing Changan Automobile, which has joint ventures with Ford and Mazda, sold 159,557 units last month, down 32%.

- Ford's venture with Changan sold 20,465 units last month, up 38.3%.

- Wuhan-based Dongfeng Motor Group sold 244,205 units last month, up 8.3%.

- Guangzhou-based GAC, which has joint ventures with Toyota, Honda, Mitsubishi and FCA, sold 66,273 vehicles last month, up 6.1%.

- Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd sold 105,468 vehicles last month, up 2%.

- General Motors' main China joint venture with SAIC Motor Corp sold 111,155 units last month, up 13.6%. SGMW, a separate GM venture with SAIC and Guangxi Automobile Group, sold 127,000 units last month, up 13.5%.

- Baoding-based Great Wall Motor sold 80,828 units last month, down 3.59%.

- Honda Motor, which has joint ventures with GAC and Hubei-based Dongfeng, sold 113,430 vehicles last month, down 10%.

- JMC, in which Ford also has a stake, sold 28,028 units last month, up 7.8%.

- Electric vehicle maker Nio Inc delivered 3,155 cars last month, up 180.7%.

- China's biggest automaker SAIC Motor sold 433,000 units last month, up 0.5%.

- Volkswagen Group reported positive year-on-year growth in China last month.

(Reporting by Yilei Sun and Brenda Goh, editing by Louise Heavens and Uttaresh.V)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHONGQING CHANGAN AUTOMOBILE COMPANY LIMITED 1.33% 10.68 End-of-day quote.0.28%
DONGFENG MOTOR GROUP COMPANY LIMITED 5.29% 5.37 End-of-day quote.5.71%
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES 2.24% 7.77 Delayed Quote.-42.40%
GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED 2.69% 12.96 End-of-day quote.1.89%
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. 5.71% 2538 End-of-day quote.4.70%
JIANGLING MOTORS CORPORATION, LTD. 1.31% 12.33 End-of-day quote.0.90%
MAZDA MOTOR CORPORATION 6.36% 585 End-of-day quote.4.46%
MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION 4.71% 289 End-of-day quote.3.21%
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED 3.26% 20.29 End-of-day quote.3.20%
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION 1.22% 6492 End-of-day quote.0.68%
VOLKSWAGEN AG 1.40% 128.92 Delayed Quote.-26.85%
