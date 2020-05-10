Automakers' sales in China recover from coronavirus lows

Automakers' sales in China, the world's biggest car market, are showing signs of a recovery in April, as its economy revs back up after massive coronavirus-led disruptions.

The China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) expects auto sales to grow 0.9% in April. It is set to announce monthly sales on May 11.

Another industry body, the China Passenger Car Association, said passenger car retail sales fell 1.6% year-on-year in the first 25 days of April.

Below are details on carmakers' announcements (in alphabetical order):

- Buffett-backed BYD sold 31,809 units last month, down 16% compared with the same period last year.

- Chongqing-based Chongqing Changan Automobile, which has joint ventures with Ford and Mazda, sold 159,557 units last month, down 32%.

- Ford's venture with Changan sold 20,465 units last month, up 38.3%.

- Wuhan-based Dongfeng Motor Group sold 244,205 units last month, up 8.3%.

- Guangzhou-based GAC, which has joint ventures with Toyota, Honda, Mitsubishi and FCA, sold 66,273 vehicles last month, up 6.1%.

- Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd sold 105,468 vehicles last month, up 2%.

- General Motors' main China joint venture with SAIC Motor Corp sold 111,155 units last month, up 13.6%. SGMW, a separate GM venture with SAIC and Guangxi Automobile Group, sold 127,000 units last month, up 13.5%.

- Baoding-based Great Wall Motor sold 80,828 units last month, down 3.59%.

- Honda Motor, which has joint ventures with GAC and Hubei-based Dongfeng, sold 113,430 vehicles last month, down 10%.

- JMC, in which Ford also has a stake, sold 28,028 units last month, up 7.8%.

- Electric vehicle maker Nio Inc delivered 3,155 cars last month, up 180.7%.

- China's biggest automaker SAIC Motor sold 433,000 units last month, up 0.5%.

- Volkswagen Group reported positive year-on-year growth in China last month.

(Reporting by Yilei Sun and Brenda Goh, editing by Louise Heavens and Uttaresh.V)