Automate 2019 Opens Next Week in Chicago

Automation industry gathers April 8-11 for its largest show yet with more than 500 exhibitors and 20,000+ attendees

The Automate 2019 Show and Conference, North America’s largest showcase devoted to automation industry trends, leading-edge technology and business innovation, opens next week at McCormick Place in Chicago. The biennial event is the biggest yet with more than 500 exhibitors poised to share the latest technologies with 20,000+ attendees hoping to implement automation to better compete in the global market.

“Automation and robotics are rapidly transforming workflow in areas such as warehousing and distribution, electronics assembly, automotive, and food and beverage, resulting in significant growth and not just for large, multinational companies,” said Jeff Burnstein, president of the Association for Advancing Automation (A3), the show’s organizer. “We see strong growth within small and medium-sized companies, many of whom are attending Automate this year to learn how the latest innovations can solve their real-world challenges and help them be more competitive on a global scale.”

According to the International Federation of Robotics (IFR) World Robotics Report 2018, which compiles A3’s Robotic Industries Association (RIA) collected statistics, robot sales in the United States reached $2.1 billion and hit a new peak of almost 38,000 units, setting a record for the eighth year in a row (2010-2018). Robot density in the US manufacturing industry reached 200 robots per 10,000 employees vs. 97 in China (2017)—now more than double that of China and ranks seventh worldwide. The trend to automate production in both domestic and global markets is the main driving force of robot installations in the US.

Integrated Solutions Center

A key feature of the event includes the Integrated Solutions Center, where systems integrators showcase live demos and interactive displays of robotics, vision and automation applications. This is especially helpful for new users of automation who want to learn about the technologies available to help their business. Integrators in robotics and vision who have achieved certification to industry standards will be featured in the Integrated Solutions Center.

Technologies Featured

More than 500 exhibits comprise the latest technologies and innovations in robotics, machine vision, motion control, artificial intelligence (AI) and related automation technologies. Welding, assembly and machine tending robots, mobile robots and human-robot collaborative technologies with intuitive user interfaces and software advances, machine learning and advanced computer vision technologies are just a few of the solutions that will be on display. Many companies will be introducing new technologies never before seen in North America.

Live demos and interactive exhibits feature:

Integrated solutions for truck unloading and machine tending

Robotic laser welding and assembly equipment

Human-machine interaction for smart, flexible manufacturing solutions

3D machine vision use for inspection, assembly and quality verification

Easier robot control and programming

Collaborative robots ease of use and versatility in manufacturing

AI, machine learning and cloud robotics

Other Highlights at the Automate Show and Conference April 8-11

About Association for Advancing Automation (A3)

The Association for Advancing Automation is the global advocate for the benefits of automating. A3 promotes automation technologies and ideas that transform the way business is done. A3 is the umbrella group for Robotic Industries Association (RIA), AIA - Advancing Vision + Imaging, Motion Control & Motor Association (MCMA) and A3 Mexico. RIA, AIA, MCMA and A3 Mexico combined represent over 1,200 automation manufacturers, component suppliers, system integrators, end users, research groups and consulting firms from throughout the world that drive automation forward. For more information, visit: A3, RIA, AIA, MCMA, A3 Mexico.

