Automate 2019 Opens Next Week in Chicago

The Automate
2019 Show and Conference, North America’s largest showcase devoted
to automation industry trends, leading-edge technology and business
innovation, opens next week at McCormick Place in Chicago. The
biennial event is the biggest yet with more than 500 exhibitors poised
to share the latest technologies with 20,000+ attendees hoping to
implement automation to better compete in the global market.
“Automation and robotics are rapidly transforming workflow in areas such
as warehousing and distribution, electronics assembly, automotive, and
food and beverage, resulting in significant growth and not just for
large, multinational companies,” said Jeff Burnstein, president of the
Association for Advancing Automation (A3), the show’s organizer. “We see
strong growth within small and medium-sized companies, many of whom are
attending Automate this year to learn how the latest innovations can
solve their real-world challenges and help them be more competitive on a
global scale.”
According to the International
Federation of Robotics (IFR) World Robotics Report 2018, which
compiles A3’s Robotic Industries Association (RIA) collected statistics,
robot sales in the United States reached $2.1 billion and hit a new peak
of almost 38,000 units, setting a record for the eighth year in a row
(2010-2018). Robot density in the US manufacturing industry reached 200
robots per 10,000 employees vs. 97 in China (2017)—now more than double
that of China and ranks seventh worldwide. The trend to automate
production in both domestic and global markets is the main driving force
of robot installations in the US.
Integrated Solutions Center
A key feature of the event
includes the Integrated Solutions Center, where systems integrators
showcase live demos and interactive displays of robotics, vision and
automation applications. This is especially helpful for new users of
automation who want to learn about the technologies available to help
their business. Integrators in robotics and vision who have achieved
certification to industry standards will be featured in the Integrated
Solutions Center.
Technologies Featured
More than 500 exhibits comprise the
latest technologies and innovations in robotics, machine vision, motion
control, artificial intelligence (AI) and related automation
technologies. Welding, assembly and machine tending robots, mobile
robots and human-robot collaborative technologies with intuitive user
interfaces and software advances, machine learning and advanced computer
vision technologies are just a few of the solutions that will be on
display. Many companies will be introducing new technologies never
before seen in North America.
Live demos and interactive exhibits feature:
-
Integrated solutions for truck unloading and machine tending
-
Robotic laser welding and assembly equipment
-
Human-machine interaction for smart, flexible manufacturing solutions
-
3D machine vision use for inspection, assembly and quality verification
-
Easier robot control and programming
-
Collaborative robots ease of use and versatility in manufacturing
-
AI, machine learning and cloud robotics
Other Highlights at the Automate Show and Conference April 8-11
-
More than 120 Automate
conference sessions explore how automation secures a company’s
success in a technologically fast-paced world where AI, IIoT, smart
manufacturing, cobots, machine vision and other innovations are
rapidly shifting the dynamic of today’s manufacturing. Industry
professionals can also earn vision
and motion
control certifications by participating in specific tracks. The
International Symposium on Robotics (ISR) is fully integrated into the
Automate 2019 conference sessions.
-
Three keynote
presentations on blockchain technology, the gender gap and a
self-made billionaire’s keys to business success, free for all show
attendees.
-
The International
Federation of Robotics (IFR) roundtable, Monday, April 8 at 1 pm.
The theme for this discussion is the global race for leadership in
robotics and AI. Following the roundtable, A3 Mexico will host a panel
discussion on the automation and robotics industry in Mexico.
-
“Moving
to Motown” networking party, Tuesday, April 9 from 5:15 pm–7:00
pm, where A3 will discuss its move to Detroit in 2021.
-
The Engelberger
Awards dinner, Wednesday, April 10, 5:30 pm–8:00 pm celebrates the
winners of the industry’s highest honor, the Engelberger Award, given
in the categories of Leadership and Education.
-
The $10,000 Launch
Pad Startup Competition on April 10, where seven finalists will
have five minutes to pitch their technology solution to a panel of
judges comprised of industry leaders and investors.
-
“Win
the Future” theater sessions covering a wide variety of topics
important to the automation industry, from how to use autonomous
mobile robots in the real world to fireside chats on investing in
automation to using AI to reskill the workforce.
-
Automation
Works! day on April 11 to help match exhibitors and job seekers to
combat the unprecedented workforce shortfall and skills gap in
manufacturing.
Registration Open
Attendee registration for Automate 2019 is
open at www.automateshow.com.
About Association for Advancing Automation (A3)
The
Association for Advancing Automation is the global advocate for the
benefits of automating. A3 promotes automation technologies and ideas
that transform the way business is done. A3 is the umbrella group for
Robotic Industries Association (RIA), AIA - Advancing Vision + Imaging,
Motion Control & Motor Association (MCMA) and A3 Mexico. RIA, AIA, MCMA
and A3 Mexico combined represent over 1,200 automation manufacturers,
component suppliers, system integrators, end users, research groups and
consulting firms from throughout the world that drive automation
forward. For more information, visit: A3, RIA, AIA, MCMA, A3
Mexico.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190403005810/en/