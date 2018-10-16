Automated Financial Systems, Inc. : Announces Latest Version of the Industry’s Revolutionary Lending Solution, AFSVision®

Automated Financial Systems, Inc. (AFS) is pleased to announce the
delivery of our latest version of AFSVision, the industry’s only true
straight-through process, real-time commercial lending management
solution. “On October 5th, AFS delivered the latest version
of our revolutionary commercial lifecycle management solution,
AFSVision, to the market. Now in production at three of the largest U.S.
banks, this delivery demonstrates our continuing commitment to
innovating the industry by providing the technology solutions needed to
transform commercial lending,” says John Shain, President of AFS.
Since its introduction six years ago, AFSVision has continued to mature
through investment to be the core-lending platform for all commercial
lending for all market segments—from Small Business to Commercial,
Commercial Real Estate, and Syndications—at top institutions in the
country. Through web service APIs and other points of integration,
AFSVision represents one system of record, providing one version of the
truth, in real-time, for the customer, bank staff, bank management and
regulators. Any updated account activity or exceptions to bank policy
can be delivered on demand on any type of device to the end user.
This latest version of AFSVision includes major expansions in
origination, account servicing, exceptions, syndications, sales and
trading capabilities, and reporting, all integrated into one real-time,
end-to-end platform, from origination through servicing. In addition to
our traditional investment in regulatory and market compliance of CCAR
and CECL, this release also includes the new Commitment-to-Commit
reporting requirements, as well as expanded troubled debt servicing, in
one integrated delivery. With multicurrency and other regulatory
support, AFSVision meets all of the major global accounting standards
with the flexibility to deliver them all simultaneously from one system
of record.
Another major development for AFS is providing a choice of flexible
delivery options across the market, distributed or mainframe processing,
and to the fast-growing hosted private cloud model with AFS. The
investment in open architecture and interoperability currently supports
digital and mobile deployment strategies, providing the framework for
advancing omnichannel strategies that will continue to evolve quickly
across the industry.
“The value that AFSVision provides is transformational, for any size
bank without restriction. Based on our current AFSVision deliveries and
flexibility, there is no limit to the scalability and reliability
available to any customer to meet their unique strategy,” said Shain.
About Automated Financial Systems, Inc. (AFS)
AFS is the global leader in providing real-time, straight-through
processing commercial lending solutions to the world’s top-tier
institutions. Solely dedicated to the financial industry, AFS is
uniquely positioned to understand our client’s business and technology
objectives, evidenced by our solutions processing more than $2.5
trillion in commercial, CRE and syndicated loans daily. AFS is
headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania, with a subsidiary office in
Vienna, Austria. Please visit www.afsvision.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181016005967/en/