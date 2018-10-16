Automated Financial Systems, Inc. : Announces Latest Version of the Industry’s Revolutionary Lending Solution, AFSVision®

Automated Financial Systems, Inc. (AFS) is pleased to announce the delivery of our latest version of AFSVision, the industry’s only true straight-through process, real-time commercial lending management solution. “On October 5th, AFS delivered the latest version of our revolutionary commercial lifecycle management solution, AFSVision, to the market. Now in production at three of the largest U.S. banks, this delivery demonstrates our continuing commitment to innovating the industry by providing the technology solutions needed to transform commercial lending,” says John Shain, President of AFS.

Since its introduction six years ago, AFSVision has continued to mature through investment to be the core-lending platform for all commercial lending for all market segments—from Small Business to Commercial, Commercial Real Estate, and Syndications—at top institutions in the country. Through web service APIs and other points of integration, AFSVision represents one system of record, providing one version of the truth, in real-time, for the customer, bank staff, bank management and regulators. Any updated account activity or exceptions to bank policy can be delivered on demand on any type of device to the end user.

This latest version of AFSVision includes major expansions in origination, account servicing, exceptions, syndications, sales and trading capabilities, and reporting, all integrated into one real-time, end-to-end platform, from origination through servicing. In addition to our traditional investment in regulatory and market compliance of CCAR and CECL, this release also includes the new Commitment-to-Commit reporting requirements, as well as expanded troubled debt servicing, in one integrated delivery. With multicurrency and other regulatory support, AFSVision meets all of the major global accounting standards with the flexibility to deliver them all simultaneously from one system of record.

Another major development for AFS is providing a choice of flexible delivery options across the market, distributed or mainframe processing, and to the fast-growing hosted private cloud model with AFS. The investment in open architecture and interoperability currently supports digital and mobile deployment strategies, providing the framework for advancing omnichannel strategies that will continue to evolve quickly across the industry.

“The value that AFSVision provides is transformational, for any size bank without restriction. Based on our current AFSVision deliveries and flexibility, there is no limit to the scalability and reliability available to any customer to meet their unique strategy,” said Shain.

About Automated Financial Systems, Inc. (AFS)

AFS is the global leader in providing real-time, straight-through processing commercial lending solutions to the world’s top-tier institutions. Solely dedicated to the financial industry, AFS is uniquely positioned to understand our client’s business and technology objectives, evidenced by our solutions processing more than $2.5 trillion in commercial, CRE and syndicated loans daily. AFS is headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania, with a subsidiary office in Vienna, Austria. Please visit www.afsvision.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181016005967/en/