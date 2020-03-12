Automated Financial Systems, Inc. Announces New Platform Technology for AFSVision®, More Options for Clients

Automated Financial Systems, Inc. (AFS) announced today new technology options for clients using our end-to-end, straight-through processing, real-time commercial lending platform, AFSVision®. Continuing the journey started 50 years ago of delivering world-class products based on operational excellence, AFS now offers a distributed server-based solution that will allow for a public cloud offering of AFSVision.

As of December 31, 2019, AFS has successfully re-platformed the mainframe based loan accounting and servicing components of AFSVision to match the current workflow and origination components, thereby offering a now fully distributed, high-availability single solution running on enterprise Linux. Additionally, to provide more flexibility, AFS will offer a public cloud ready version of AFSVision on July 1, 2020.

“These new offerings—the distributed server-based platform and public cloud—give clients the options they have been asking for,” said Radford Laney, Managing Director, Technology Solutions. “We are confident these choices will not only enhance the overall AFSVision experience, but will make it more readily available so that even more banks can benefit from AFSVision’s robust, digital, real-time commercial lending management.”

Clients who currently license and run AFSVision from their own data centers have the choice to deploy with the mainframe or distributed server-based options in either their data centers or their cloud environments. Clients using AFSVision under AFSCommerce®, the AFS private cloud, software as a service (SaaS) solution, will also enjoy all the same benefits of a cloud based offering managed and delivered from AFS proprietary data centers.

“Making AFSVision available through multi channels, including the public cloud, further supports what makes AFSVision so different from other commercial lending solutions—its on-demand design means it’s always working, available, agile, flexible and using the latest technology,” said Rick Bare, General Manager, AFSCommerce. “Through this technology advancement, clients will be able to implement and add environments quickly, allowing them to more quickly and efficiently begin to see the many benefits of an AFSVision solution.”

To learn more about the options to deploy AFSVision, please contact Gary Harrell at gharrell@afsvision.com.

About AFS

AFS is the global leader in providing real-time, straight-through processing commercial lending solutions to the world’s top-tier institutions. Solely dedicated to the financial industry, AFS is uniquely positioned to understand our client’s business and technology objectives, evidenced by our solutions processing more than $2.5 trillion in commercial, CRE and syndicated loans daily. AFS is headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania, with offices in Vienna, Austria and Brussels, Belgium. Please visit www.afsvision.com.

