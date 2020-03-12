Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Automated Financial Systems, Inc. Announces New Platform Technology for AFSVision®, More Options for Clients

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/12/2020 | 10:08am EDT

Automated Financial Systems, Inc. (AFS) announced today new technology options for clients using our end-to-end, straight-through processing, real-time commercial lending platform, AFSVision®. Continuing the journey started 50 years ago of delivering world-class products based on operational excellence, AFS now offers a distributed server-based solution that will allow for a public cloud offering of AFSVision.

As of December 31, 2019, AFS has successfully re-platformed the mainframe based loan accounting and servicing components of AFSVision to match the current workflow and origination components, thereby offering a now fully distributed, high-availability single solution running on enterprise Linux. Additionally, to provide more flexibility, AFS will offer a public cloud ready version of AFSVision on July 1, 2020.

“These new offerings—the distributed server-based platform and public cloud—give clients the options they have been asking for,” said Radford Laney, Managing Director, Technology Solutions. “We are confident these choices will not only enhance the overall AFSVision experience, but will make it more readily available so that even more banks can benefit from AFSVision’s robust, digital, real-time commercial lending management.”

Clients who currently license and run AFSVision from their own data centers have the choice to deploy with the mainframe or distributed server-based options in either their data centers or their cloud environments. Clients using AFSVision under AFSCommerce®, the AFS private cloud, software as a service (SaaS) solution, will also enjoy all the same benefits of a cloud based offering managed and delivered from AFS proprietary data centers.

“Making AFSVision available through multi channels, including the public cloud, further supports what makes AFSVision so different from other commercial lending solutions—its on-demand design means it’s always working, available, agile, flexible and using the latest technology,” said Rick Bare, General Manager, AFSCommerce. “Through this technology advancement, clients will be able to implement and add environments quickly, allowing them to more quickly and efficiently begin to see the many benefits of an AFSVision solution.”

To learn more about the options to deploy AFSVision, please contact Gary Harrell at gharrell@afsvision.com.

About AFS

AFS is the global leader in providing real-time, straight-through processing commercial lending solutions to the world’s top-tier institutions. Solely dedicated to the financial industry, AFS is uniquely positioned to understand our client’s business and technology objectives, evidenced by our solutions processing more than $2.5 trillion in commercial, CRE and syndicated loans daily. AFS is headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania, with offices in Vienna, Austria and Brussels, Belgium. Please visit www.afsvision.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
10:27aFORAN MINING : Announces Positive Pre-Feasibility Study Results for McIlvenna Bay
AQ
10:26aNIC : Missoula County Clerk and Treasurer Earns Award
BU
10:25aCITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS. (form 10-K)
AQ
10:20aHOCHTIEF AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release of a capital market information
EQ
10:20aAs COVID-19 Disrupts Routines, Grokker Offers Individuals Unlimited Free Access to Wellbeing Videos and Programs
GL
10:19aXEBEC ADSORPTION : IIROC Trading Resumption - XBC
AQ
10:19aKBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Flagstar Mortgage Trust 2020-2 (FSMT 2020-2)
BU
10:18aAITKEN SPENCE PLC : and Aitken Spence Hotels shine at ACCA Sustainability Reporting Awards
AQ
10:18aVALLIBEL ONE : Unidil Group of Companies celebrates 25 years of success with new paradigm
AQ
10:18aHNB ASSURANCE : surpasses Rs. 1 b in profits
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1LEGAL & GENERAL : Insurers face double whammy from coronavirus crisis
2NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD. : NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE : Lost Money in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, Lt..
3ARCELORMITTAL : Europe's proposed carbon border adjustment could hold the key to breakthrough on CO2 emissions..
4FINABLR PLC : FINABLR : Payments group Finablr slides 56% on news of financial investigation
5BANCO SANTANDER, S.A. : BANCO SANTANDER S A : Deutsche Bank opts not to redeem $1.25 billion of debt next mont..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group