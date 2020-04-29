Automated Financial Systems, Inc. : Celebrates 50 Years of Innovation!

Today, Automated Financial Systems, Inc. (AFS®) celebrates 50 years of innovation!

Founded on April 29, 1970, AFS revolutionized the banking industry with software focused on seamless, efficient commercial loan management that provided accurate and consistent loan accounting to banks and other financial services companies—an approach that changed the face of commercial loan processing. Since then, AFS has never stopped innovating, recognizing shifts in the industry and developing solutions to meet those requirements, a history of technological advances that culminated in the industry’s only real-time, end to end, fully digital and mobile commercial lending system—AFSVision®.

AFS is known for commercial lending solutions designed to fit seamlessly into a bank’s ecosystem, providing real-time loan management from Loan Origination through Booking and beyond. Along with unrivaled on-time and on-budget delivery execution, our long-term client relationships are further enhanced by the continued value AFS provides through industry-leading Business Intelligence offerings used by the country’s largest financial institutions to support their business decisions and planning.

“For 50 years, our experience, execution, and excellence have been reflected in our market leadership, our team’s expertise, and our unsurpassed technology innovations moving our solutions to even higher levels of openness, integration, and digital performance,” remarked founder and CEO James Greenwood. “Founded to meet a pressing need in commercial lending, we continue to create sustainable, winning strategies for our clients with best-in-class solutions designed to meet today’s ever-evolving landscape.”

Over our 50-year history, AFS has helped clients achieve business goals, realize unprecedented growth, and tackle any challenge the industry has required. From constant regulatory challenges, to Y2K, to the Great Recession, COVID-19, to today, AFS has earned the reputation as a trusted partner, advisor, and industry leader in commercial lending.

Now, AFS looks to the next 50 years of innovation, with the vision to see the future, and the experience to get you there.

About AFS

AFS is the global leader in providing real-time, end-to-end commercial lending solutions to the world’s top-tier institutions. Solely dedicated to the financial industry, AFS is uniquely positioned to understand our client’s business and technology objectives, evidenced by our solutions processing more than $2.5 trillion in commercial, CRE and syndicated loans daily. AFS is headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania, with offices in Vienna, Austria and Brussels, Belgium. Please visit www.afsvision.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200429005743/en/