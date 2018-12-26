Automated Material Handling Equipment Market in North America 2019-2023 | Industry Analysis and Forecast | Technavio

Technavio’s research report on the automated material handling equipment
(AMHE) market in North America forecasts the market to grow at a CAGR of
around 8% during the forecast period.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181226005064/en/
Technavio has released a new market research report on the automated material handling equipment market in North America for the period 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)
The increasing need for automated systems to handle SKU proliferation
will be one of the major trends in the automated
material handling equipment market in North America during
2019-2023. There has been considerable growth in the number of SKUs
available in the market due to the increase in consumer demand for FMCG
products. The consumers are demanding products of different tastes,
sizes, shapes, and other customizations. For instance, the SKUs in both
alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages are expanding in the beverage
industry. As of September 2017, Craft beers SKUs have witnessed an
increment of more than 100% when compared with 2016.
This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time
only: View
market snapshot before purchasing
According to Technavio analysts, one of the key drivers for the
automated material handling equipment market in North America is the
shortage of labor in North America:
Automated material handling equipment market in
North America: Shortage of labor in North America
The end-user industries such as manufacturing, food and beverage, heavy
industries, chemicals, e-commerce, and pharmaceutical industries are
highly dependent on skilled workers. The skilled workers are categorized
into highly skilled workers (such as engineers and scientists) and
moderately skilled workers (such as machinists, electricians, and
technicians) in North America. The number of moderately skilled
workforce is less when compared with the highly skilled workforce, which
is leading to high demand for moderately skilled workforce across all
industries in North America.
According to a senior research analyst at Technavio, “The high
demand and low availability of moderately skilled workforce is resulting
in increased cost of recruitment and training for working at
distribution centers, warehouses, and other similar facilities. Thus,
many end-user industries are shifting toward the adoption of AMHE as a
proactive strategy to hedge the expected shortage of labor and to avoid
the higher labor cost.”
Automated material handling equipment market in
North America: Segmentation analysis
This report on the automated material handling equipment market in North
America provides market segmentation by product (conveyor system, AS/RS,
robotics system, and AGV), by end-user (automotive, e-commerce and 3PL,
food and beverage, retail, and other end-users), and by region (the US
and rest of North America). This report provides an in-depth analysis of
the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers,
opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.
Of the four major products, the conveyor system segment of the AMHE
market in North America was valued at USD 4,010.86 million in 2018 and
is expected to reach USD 5,220.71 million by 2023, projecting a CAGR of
5.41%.
The US held the largest share of the market in 2018, accounting for
close to 75% share. This region is expected to dominate the market
throughout the period 2019-2023.
Looking for more information on this market? Request
a free sample report
Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple
sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers,
challenges, trends, and more.
Some of the key topics covered in the report include:
Market Landscape
-
Market ecosystem
-
Market characteristics
-
Market segmentation analysis
Market Sizing
-
Market definition
-
Market size and forecast
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation
Geographical Segmentation
-
Regional comparison
-
Key leading countries
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
-
Vendors covered
-
Vendor classification
-
Market positioning of vendors
-
Competitive scenario
About Technavio
Technavio
is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their
research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides
actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and
develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists
of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies,
spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises
of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This
growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage,
extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify
opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their
competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team
at media@technavio.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181226005064/en/