Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Automatic Fire Sprinkler Systems Market in the US 2018-2022 | Industry Analysis and Forecast | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/28/2018 | 11:57am CET

The research report on the automatic fire sprinkler systems market in the US by Technavio predicts the market to post a CAGR of around 7% during the period 2018-2022.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181228005072/en/

Technavio predicts the automatic fire sprinkler systems market in the US to post a CAGR of around 7% ...

Technavio predicts the automatic fire sprinkler systems market in the US to post a CAGR of around 7% by 2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key driver for the automatic fire sprinkler systems market in the US is the increasing awareness about the benefits of installing an automatic fire sprinkler system. In 2016, around 3390 people died in 1,342,000 reported cases of fire in the US, according to NFPA. The structure fires accounted for over 35% of the incidents and caused 87% of the deaths. The property damage was also high in case of structure fires. The residential fires caused around 80% deaths in the US in 2016. Hence, many commercial and industrial buildings in the US have installed automatic fire sprinkler systems.

This research report on the automatic fire sprinkler systems market in the US also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the period 2018-2022. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

In this report, Technavio highlights the introduction of automatic fire sprinkler systems activated by thermal radiation as one of the key trends in the automatic fire sprinkler systems market in the US:

Automatic fire sprinkler systems market in the US: Introduction of automatic fire sprinkler systems activated by thermal radiation

Traditionally, the fire sprinkler systems were installed on ceilings. These sprinklers get activated when the sprinkler head reaches the activation temperature. The fire sprinklers do not get activated in some cases despite the presence of fire as the heat from the fire does not reach the sprinkler head due to the height of the ceiling. This has resulted in the vendors developing a new type of automatic sprinkler system that gets activated by thermal radiation.

“The intensity of thermal radiation required to activate such automatic sprinkler systems does not get impacted by the height of the ceiling or the air movement pattern. They are useful in open storage facilities or high-ceiling buildings. The rising commercialization of this technology will drive the growth of the automatic fire sprinkler systems market in the US,” says a senior research analyst at Technavio.

Automatic fire sprinkler systems market in the US: Segmentation analysis

This report on the automatic fire sprinkler systems market in the US segments the market by application (commercial, residential, and industrial), product (wet pipe systems, dry pipe systems, deluge, pre-action, and services), and geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The wet pipe systems segment held the largest automatic fire sprinkler systems market share in 2017, accounting for around 44% of the market. This product segment is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period.

The commercial segment led the market in 2017 with more than 50% of the market share, followed by residential and industrial segment respectively. The commercial segment is expected to dominate the market throughout the period 2018-2022.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

  • Regional comparison
  • Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:55aDEMIRE DEUTSCHE MITTELSTAND REAL ESTATE AG : Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
06:54aOil prices rebound but still weak due to oversupply
RE
06:53aOil prices rebound but still weak due to oversupply
RE
06:51aCHINA NEW BORUN : Announces Results of 2018 Annual General Meeting
PR
06:49aVINCI : London's Gatwick airport sold to French Vinci conglomerate
AQ
06:49aCHENNAI : Manali Petrochemicals stops operations at its plant
AQ
06:49aCOAL INDIA : to start operations to rescue workers trapped in Meghalaya mine
AQ
06:49aKADAPA STEEL PRODUCTION WILL START IN 2 YEARS : CM Chandrababu Naidu
AQ
06:49aICICI BANK : Inspection of six cos linked to ICICI Bank controversy at 'advanced stage'
AQ
06:48aTRAFFICKING MINORS TO US : CBI registers case against woman who posed as school principal, four others
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE : Buybacks Come Back to Bite Firms -- WSJ
2VINCI : France's Vinci in £2.9 billion swoop on Gatwick airport
3UNITED COMPANY RUSAL PLC : Rusal appoints independent director as new board chairman
4RIO TINTO : RIO TINTO : World-first autonomous trains deployed at Rio Tinto's iron ore operations
5NIKKEI : Japan stocks are a bargain but there are few takers

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.