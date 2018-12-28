Automatic Fire Sprinkler Systems Market in the US 2018-2022 | Industry Analysis and Forecast | Technavio

The research report on the automatic fire sprinkler systems market in
the US by Technavio
predicts the market to post a CAGR of around 7% during the period
2018-2022.
A key driver for the automatic fire sprinkler systems market in the US
is the increasing awareness about the benefits of installing an
automatic fire sprinkler system. In 2016, around 3390 people died in
1,342,000 reported cases of fire in the US, according to NFPA. The
structure fires accounted for over 35% of the incidents and caused 87%
of the deaths. The property damage was also high in case of structure
fires. The residential fires caused around 80% deaths in the US in 2016.
Hence, many commercial and industrial buildings in the US have installed
automatic fire sprinkler systems.
This research report on the automatic
fire sprinkler systems market in the US also provides an
analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market
outlook during the period 2018-2022. Technavio classifies an emerging
trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact
the market and contribute to its growth or decline.
In this report, Technavio highlights the introduction of automatic fire
sprinkler systems activated by thermal radiation as one of the key
trends in the automatic fire sprinkler systems market in the US:
Automatic fire sprinkler systems market in the
US: Introduction of automatic fire sprinkler systems activated by
thermal radiation
Traditionally, the fire sprinkler systems were installed on ceilings.
These sprinklers get activated when the sprinkler head reaches the
activation temperature. The fire sprinklers do not get activated in some
cases despite the presence of fire as the heat from the fire does not
reach the sprinkler head due to the height of the ceiling. This has
resulted in the vendors developing a new type of automatic sprinkler
system that gets activated by thermal radiation.
“The intensity of thermal radiation required to activate such
automatic sprinkler systems does not get impacted by the height of the
ceiling or the air movement pattern. They are useful in open storage
facilities or high-ceiling buildings. The rising commercialization of
this technology will drive the growth of the automatic fire sprinkler
systems market in the US,” says a senior research analyst at
Technavio.
Automatic fire sprinkler systems market in the
US: Segmentation analysis
This report on the automatic fire sprinkler systems market in the US
segments the market by application (commercial, residential, and
industrial), product (wet pipe systems, dry pipe systems, deluge,
pre-action, and services), and geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).
The wet pipe systems segment held the largest automatic fire sprinkler
systems market share in 2017, accounting for around 44% of the market.
This product segment is expected to dominate the market throughout the
forecast period.
The commercial segment led the market in 2017 with more than 50% of the
market share, followed by residential and industrial segment
respectively. The commercial segment is expected to dominate the market
throughout the period 2018-2022.
