Automating Cybersecurity Functions in Your Enterprise: A Dark Reading Webcast

06/10/2019 | 08:18pm EDT

Automating Cybersecurity Functions in Your Enterprise: A Dark Reading Webcast
Speaker:Tim White Product Manager, Security Orchestration, Secureworks.
Available :Live online June 12, 2019
Duration: 60 mins 1pm ET

Organizations face tremendous challenges when trying to keep pace with the volume of cyber incidents they are seeing today. Information security leaders are looking to the benefits of security orchestration and automation to relieve the strain on their incident response teams. While the promise of orchestration is great, achieving success requires great care in choosing which processes and investigative actions to automate.

What you will learn:

  • Gain insights from the real-world experiences of SOC leaders and incident response teams
  • Learn how to select the right processes to automate, for what technologies and data sources
  • Discover where strategic use of orchestration can help you get more out of your cybersecurity technology investments

Register Here

Disclaimer

SecureWorks Corp. published this content on 12 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2019 00:17:16 UTC
