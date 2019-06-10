Automating Cybersecurity Functions in Your Enterprise: A Dark Reading Webcast

Speaker:Tim White Product Manager, Security Orchestration, Secureworks.

Available :Live online June 12, 2019

Duration: 60 mins 1pm ET

Organizations face tremendous challenges when trying to keep pace with the volume of cyber incidents they are seeing today. Information security leaders are looking to the benefits of security orchestration and automation to relieve the strain on their incident response teams. While the promise of orchestration is great, achieving success requires great care in choosing which processes and investigative actions to automate.

What you will learn:

Gain insights from the real-world experiences of SOC leaders and incident response teams

Learn how to select the right processes to automate, for what technologies and data sources

Discover where strategic use of orchestration can help you get more out of your cybersecurity technology investments

