Automation Personnel Services : Stays Open During COVID-19 Pandemic

Automation Personnel Services Dedicated To Providing Employment To Those Displaced From Jobs Due To Coronavirus Shutdowns

If you are looking for work due to a coronavirus-related shutdown, Automation Personnel Services can help you find a job. As many of the nation’s restaurants, bars, schools, and other businesses close in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, many Automation Personnel Clients in the warehouse, distribution, and logistics sectors - among others - are working around the clock to restock store shelves, deliver needed supplies to manufacturers, and provide other essential services around the country. In short, this means jobs.

Currently, Automation Personnel Services has hundreds of positions to fill throughout the Southeast and welcomes anyone who has been displaced from their job due to this public health crisis.

"While the personal health and well-being of our employees and clients is, of course, a top priority, we believe financial insecurity is equally as important for many hard-hit families across the nation," says Stephen Nordness, President & CEO of Automation Personnel Services. "We believe our core mission - to help people find jobs and provide for their families - is an essential service, and it is our goal to help as many people as possible by providing them with meaningful work and a steady income during this uncertain time."

Automation Personnel Services operates 35 locations across 10 states across the southeastern United States (Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia). To learn more about available job openings, employee benefits, or to apply online please visit apstemps.com.

About Automation Personnel Services: Founded in 1990 by Steve and Leslie Nordness, Automation Personnel Services specializes in connecting highly qualified individuals with employers in a wide range of industries nationwide. Automation Personnel Services currently staffs temporary, temp-to-hire, and direct-hire talent in an array of industry sectors including light industrial, call centers, manufacturing, skilled labor, and automotive.

