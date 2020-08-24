Log in
Automotive Audio Speakers Market Analysis Highlights the Impact of COVID-19 (2020-2024) | Availability Of Cost-effective Aftermarket Speakers to Boost the Market Growth | Technavio

08/24/2020

Technavio has been monitoring the automotive audio speakers market and it is poised to grow by USD 3.65 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200824005071/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Audio Speakers Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire).

Although the COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. Technavio’s in-depth research has all your needs covered as our research reports include all foreseeable market scenarios, including pre- & post-COVID-19 analysis. Download a Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impacts

Frequently Asked Questions:

  • What are the major trends in the market?
    Emergence of IoT-enabled smart speakers is a major trend driving the growth of the market.
  • At what rate is the market projected to grow?
    The year-over-year growth for 2020 is estimated at (10.59)% and the incremental growth of the market is anticipated to be $ 3.65 bn.
  • Who are the top players in the market?
    Alpine Electronics Inc., Bose Corp., B & W Group Ltd., Clarion Co. Ltd., Continental AG, Harman International Industries Inc., JVCKENWOOD Corp., Panasonic Corp., Pioneer Corp., and Sony Corp., are some of the major market participants.
  • What are the key market drivers and challenges?
    The availability of cost-effective aftermarket speakers is one of the major factors driving the market.
  • How big is the APAC market?
    The APAC region will contribute 50% of the market share. 

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Alpine Electronics Inc., Bose Corp., B & W Group Ltd., Clarion Co. Ltd., Continental AG, Harman International Industries Inc., JVCKENWOOD Corp., Panasonic Corp., Pioneer Corp., and Sony Corp. are some of the major market participants. The availability of cost-effective aftermarket speakers will offer immense growth opportunities. To make most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Automotive Audio Speakers Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Automotive Audio Speakers Market is segmented as below:

  • Application
    • Passenger Vehicles
    • Commercial Vehicles
  • Geography
    • APAC
    • Europe
    • North America
    • South America
    • MEA

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43594

Automotive Audio Speakers Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The automotive audio speakers market report covers the following areas:

  • Automotive Audio Speakers Market Size
  • Automotive Audio Speakers Market Trends
  • Automotive Audio Speakers Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the emergence of IoT-enabled smart speakers as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive audio speakers market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Automotive Audio Speakers Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive audio speakers market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the automotive audio speakers market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the automotive audio speakers market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive audio speakers market, vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Application
  • Passenger vehicles - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Application

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Alpine Electronics Inc.
  • Bose Corp.
  • B & W Group Ltd.
  • Continental AG
  • Harman International Industries Inc.
  • JVCKENWOOD Corp.
  • Panasonic Corp.
  • Pioneer Corp.
  • Sony Corp.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations 

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
