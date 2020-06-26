Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Automotive Backup Camera Market 2020-2024 | Focus on Enhancing Safety in Vehicles to Boost Growth | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/26/2020 | 12:16pm EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the automotive backup camera market and it is poised to grow by 44.27 million units during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 12% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200626005254/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Backup Camera Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Backup Camera Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Aptiv Plc, Continental AG, Delphi Technologies Plc, DENSO Corp., Gentex Corp., Hella GmbH & Co. KGaA, Magna International Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Valeo SA, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG are some of the major market participants. The focus on enhancing safety in vehicles will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Focus on enhancing safety in vehicles has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Automotive Backup Camera Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Automotive Backup Camera Market is segmented as below:

  • Application
    • Passenger Car
    • Commercial Vehicle
  • Geography
    • North America
    • Europe
    • APAC
    • South America
    • MEA

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43671

Automotive Backup Camera Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our automotive backup camera market report covers the following areas:

  • Automotive Backup Camera Market Size
  • Automotive Backup Camera Market Trends
  • Automotive Backup Camera Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies increased adoption backup camera due to the rising number of fatalities as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive backup camera market growth during the next few years.

Automotive Backup Camera Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the automotive backup camera market, including some of the vendors such as Aptiv Plc, Continental AG, Delphi Technologies Plc, DENSO Corp., Gentex Corp., Hella GmbH & Co. KGaA, Magna International Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Valeo SA, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the automotive backup camera market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Automotive Backup Camera Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive backup camera market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the automotive backup camera market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the automotive backup camera market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive backup camera market vendors

Table Of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Application
  • Passenger car - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Commercial vehicle - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Application

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Aptiv Plc
  • Continental AG
  • Delphi Technologies Plc
  • DENSO Corp.
  • Gentex Corp.
  • Hella GmbH & Co. KGaA
  • Magna International Inc.
  • Robert Bosch GmbH
  • Valeo SA
  • ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
12:26pKanye West to Design Yeezy Clothing Line for Gap -- 2nd Update
DJ
12:26pCORELOGIC : Confirms Receipt of Unsolicited Acquisition Proposal from Cannae Holdings and Senator Investment Group
BU
12:25pFRILL PUBL : Report from Annual General Meeting – Frill Holding AB
PU
12:25pGOLDSEEK RESOURCES : Commences Phase 1 Program at Bonanza (Urban Barry)
PU
12:25pTITLE : Pension Scheme Mortality: XPS COVID-19 Tracker Video
PU
12:25pSPORTECH'S BUMP 50 : 50 Strengthens Leadership Team, Names New Division President
PU
12:25pHope Services LLC v. Republic of Cameroon (ICSID Case No. ARB/20/2)
PU
12:25pCAPITALAND MALL TRUST : Term Loan Facilities
PU
12:25pDEKEL AGRI VISION : 2019 Annual Report Audited Accounts
PU
12:25pHOEVEN : North Dakota Lignite Presents Opportunity to Develop Domestic Source of Rare Earth Elements
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Hedge funds pocket ?1.5 billion as Wirecard goes bust
2VAXART, INC. : Vaxart's COVID-19 Vaccine Selected for the U.S. Government's Operation Warp Speed
3LUCKIN COFFEE INC. : Nasdaq to suspend trading of Luckin Coffee shares from Monday
4ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL HOLDINGS : ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL : turns to stock offering to bolster capita..
5FORD MOTOR COMPANY : Ford's New F-150 Truck Aims to Double as a Rolling Office

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group