Automotive Brake Wear Sensors Market 2020-2024 | The Rising Need To Reduce Damage Of Braking System To Boost Growth | Technavio

07/17/2020 | 05:31pm EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the automotive brake wear sensors market and it is poised to grow by USD 1.38 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of about 7% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200717005306/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Brake Wear Sensors Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Brake Wear Sensors Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request Latest Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Akebono Brake Industry Co. Ltd., Brembo Spa, Continental AG, Delphi Technologies Plc, DENSO Corp., General Motors Co., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Sensata Technologies Holding Plc, and Standard Motor Products Inc. are some of the major market participants. Although the rising need to reduce the damage of braking system will offer immense growth opportunities, pressure to reduce cost for OEMs will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The rising need to reduce damage of the braking system has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, pressure to reduce cost for OEMs might hamper market growth.

Automotive Brake Wear Sensors Market 2020-2024 : Segmentation

Automotive Brake Wear Sensors Market is segmented as below:

  • Application
    • Passenger Cars
    • Commercial Vehicles
  • Geographic Landscape
    • APAC
    • Europe
    • MEA
    • North America
    • South America

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR41285

Automotive Brake Wear Sensors Market 2020-2024 : Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our automotive brake wear sensors market report covers the following areas:

  • Automotive Brake Wear Sensors Market Size
  • Automotive Brake Wear Sensors Market Trends
  • Automotive Brake Wear Sensors Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies increased end-user concern for vehicle security as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive brake wear sensors market growth during the next few years.

Automotive Brake Wear Sensors Market 2020-2024 : Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the automotive brake wear sensors market, including some of the vendors such as Akebono Brake Industry Co. Ltd., Brembo Spa, Continental AG, Delphi Technologies Plc, DENSO Corp., General Motors Co., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Sensata Technologies Holding Plc, and Standard Motor Products Inc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the automotive brake wear sensors market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Automotive Brake Wear Sensors Market 2020-2024 : Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive brake wear sensors market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the automotive brake wear sensors market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the automotive brake wear sensors market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive brake wear sensors market vendors

Table Of Contents :

Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Application placement
  • Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Application

Customer Landscape

  • Overview

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • Market drivers
  • Volume driver - Demand led growth
  • Volume driver - Supply led growth
  • Volume driver - External factors
  • Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
  • Price driver - Inflation
  • Price driver - Shift from lower to higher-priced units
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption
  • Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Akebono Brake Industry Co. Ltd.
  • Brembo Spa
  • Continental AG
  • Delphi Technologies Plc
  • DENSO Corp.
  • General Motors Co.
  • Mitsubishi Electric Corp.
  • Robert Bosch GmbH
  • Sensata Technologies Holding Plc
  • Standard Motor Products Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
