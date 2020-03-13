Log in
Automotive Constant Velocity Joint Market 2020-2024 | Need for Fuel Efficiency in Vehicles to Boost Growth | Technavio

03/13/2020 | 02:46pm EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the automotive constant velocity joint market and it is poised to grow by 99.99 mn units during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200313005273/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Constant Velocity Joint Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire).

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Meritor Inc., Neapco Holdings LLC, Nexteer Automotive Corp. and Zhejiang ODM Transmission Technology Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. The need for fuel efficiency in vehicles will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Need for fuel efficiency in vehicles has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Automotive Constant Velocity Joint Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Automotive Constant Velocity Joint Market is segmented as below:

Application

  • Passenger Cars
  • Commercial Vehicles

Geographic segmentation

  • APAC
  • Europe
  • MEA
  • North America
  • South America

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40010

Automotive Constant Velocity Joint Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our automotive constant velocity joint market report covers the following areas:

  • Automotive Constant Velocity Joint Market Size
  • Automotive Constant Velocity Joint Market Trends
  • Automotive Constant Velocity Joint Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies increasing focus on size and light weighting of CV joints as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive constant velocity joint market growth during the next few years.

Automotive Constant Velocity Joint Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the automotive constant velocity joint market, including some of the vendors such as Meritor Inc., Neapco Holdings LLC, Nexteer Automotive Corp. and Zhejiang ODM Transmission Technology Co. Ltd. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the automotive constant velocity joint market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Automotive Constant Velocity Joint Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive constant velocity joint market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the automotive constant velocity joint market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour
  • The growth of the automotive constant velocity joint market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive constant velocity joint market vendors

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

  • 2.1 Preface
  • 2.2 Preface
  • 2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2019
  • Market size and forecast 2019-2024

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

  • Market segmentation by application
  • Comparison by application
  • Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by application

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

  • Advancements in design
  • Focus on size and light weighting of CV joints
  • Focus on decrease in size of CV joint boots

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • AB SKF
  • American Axle & Manufacturing Inc.
  • Dana Inc.
  • Guangzhou Hongzhou Auto Parts Co. Ltd.
  • Melrose Industries Plc
  • Meritor Inc.
  • Neapco Holdings LLC
  • Nexteer Automotive Corp.
  • Zhejiang ODM Transmission Technology Co. Ltd.

PART 14: APPENDIX

  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations
  • Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
