Automotive Dyno Market 2020-2024 | Growing Automotive Industry in APAC to Boost Market Growth | Technavio

The automotive dyno market is expected to grow by USD 190.18 million during 2020-2024, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200320005146/en/

Technavio has published a latest market research report titled Global Automotive Dyno Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

APAC is the largest and fastest-growing automotive market in the world. APAC accounts for more than three-fifths of global automotive sales, and its market share is increasing every year. China and India are the developing automotive markets and contribute significantly to the automotive market share of APAC. The growth is attributed to factors such as growing population, increasing employment rate, growth in the manufacturing/production sector, and favorable government initiatives and policies, which are driving economic growth in these countries. Therefore, the growing automotive industry in APAC is expected to drive the growth of the market.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR41335

As per Technavio, the cold and hot engine tests for complete engine performance will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.

Automotive Dyno Market : Cold and Hot Engine Tests for Complete Engine Performance

Cold and hot engine tests being performed to analyze complete engine performance is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global automotive dyno market. Complete powertrain final tests for engines, axles, and transmission are being developed to ascertain the performance of a powertrain. Hot and cold engine tests are conducted to analyze the performance of an engine in various circumstances. The test benches (dynamometers) used for powertrain testing are being developed constantly to accommodate certain component level tests such as engine tests. This is expected to drive the automotive dyno market during the forecast period.

“Factors such as the development of computer and IT-enabled powertrain testing systems and development of engine torque pulsation simulation (ETPS) dynamometer in emerging economies will have a positive impact on the growth of the automotive dyno market value during the forecast period,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Automotive Dyno Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the automotive dyno market by type (chassis dyno and engine dyno), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America and MEA).

The APAC region led the automotive dyno market in 2019, followed by North America, Europe, South America and MEA. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to factors such as the improving socio-economic conditions and growing disposable income.

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Type

Chassis dyno

Engine dyno

Geographic Segmentation

North America

APAC

Europe

South America

MEA

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200320005146/en/