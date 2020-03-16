Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Automotive Exhaust System Market | Growing Adoption of Hybrid Vehicles to Boost Growth | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/16/2020 | 08:31pm EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the automotive exhaust system market and it is poised to grow by USD 13.97 bn during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request latest free sample report of 2020-2024

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200316005558/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Exhaust System Market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Exhaust System Market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. The growing adoption of hybrid vehicles will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Growing adoption of hybrid vehicles has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Automotive Exhaust System Market 2019-2023: Segmentation

Automotive Exhaust System Market is segmented as below:

Application

  • Passenger Vehicles
  • Commercial Vehicles

Geographic Segmentation

  • Americas
  • APAC
  • EMEA

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download latest free sample report of 2020-2024: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR30072

Automotive Exhaust System Market 2019-2023: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our automotive exhaust system market report covers the following areas:

  • Automotive Exhaust System Market Size
  • Automotive Exhaust System Market Trends
  • Automotive Exhaust System Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies adoption of active exhaust system by automotive OEMs as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive exhaust system market growth during the next few years.

Automotive Exhaust System Market 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the automotive exhaust system market, including some of the vendors such as BENTELER International, Eberspächer, Faurecia, FUTABA INDUSTRIAL and Tenneco. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the automotive exhaust system market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Automotive Exhaust System Market 2019-2023: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive exhaust system market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the automotive exhaust system market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour
  • The growth of the automotive exhaust system market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive exhaust system market vendors

Table of Contents:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2018
  • Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

  • Market segmentation by application
  • Comparison by application
  • Passenger vehicles - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Market opportunity by application

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • EMEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Americas - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

  • Adoption of active exhaust system by automotive OEMs
  • Developments in the field of automotive catalytic converters
  • Adoption of advanced Euro standards in emerging economies

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • BENTELER International
  • Eberspächer
  • Faurecia
  • FUTABA INDUSTRIAL
  • Tenneco
  • Yutaka Giken Co. Ltd.

PART 14: APPENDIX

  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
08:55pBonso Electronics Announces Annual General Meeting Results
AQ
08:55pELDORADO RESORTS : Announces Temporary Closing of Three Casinos in Mississippi
BU
08:50pVANISHING YOUTUBE VIDEOS : Google expects AI errors as coronavirus empties offices
RE
08:49pTHE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Investors (NCLH)
BU
08:43pSUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY : 2019 Net Profit Rose 60%
DJ
08:43pTHE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ : Announces Investigation on Behalf of PaySign Inc. Investors (PAYS)
BU
08:33pNORDSTROM : Provides Business Update Related to Coronavirus
BU
08:32pLaw Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (RTIX) on Behalf of Investors
BU
08:31pAutomotive Exhaust System Market | Growing Adoption of Hybrid Vehicles to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
08:30pACCENT : Change of Director's Interest Notice – Brett Blundy
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : to hire 100,000 workers as online orders surge on coronavirus worries
2AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : U.S. airlines seek $50 billion coronavirus bailout to avoid collapse
3FACEBOOK : VANISHING YOUTUBE VIDEOS: Google expects AI errors as coronavirus empties offices
4RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC. : RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL : McDonald's, Starbucks limit dine-in s..
5Boeing in talks for short-term U.S. government assistance

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group