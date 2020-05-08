Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Automotive Gears Procurement Intelligence Report Identifies Pricing Models and Their Functionality to Optimize Procurement Expenses in This Market | SpendEdge

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/08/2020 | 09:48am EDT

SpendEdge has been monitoring the global automotive gears market and the market is poised to experience spend growth of more than USD 40 billion between 2017-2022 at a CAGR of over 5%. Request free sample pages.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200508005302/en/

COVID-19 Impact Assessment and Market Insights

SpendEdge’s reports now include an in-depth complimentary analysis of the COVID-19 impact on procurement and latest market data to help your company overcome sourcing challenges. Our Automotive Gears Market Procurement Intelligence Report offers actionable procurement intelligence insights, sourcing strategies, and action plans to mitigate risks arising out of the current pandemic situation. The insights offered by our reports will help procurement professionals streamline supply chain operations and gain insights in the best procurement practices to mitigate losses.

To stay on top of latest trends and supply market information, check out SpendEdge’s knowledge center on COVID-19 impact assessment.

Insights into the automotive gears market price trends

  • Extreme volatility in the price of steel that is one of the key raw materials used to manufacture automotive gears will directly impact automotive gears procurement price.
  • Suppliers are investing heavily in research and development activities to manufacture more fuel-efficient gears, which, on the other hand, is increasing their production costs. This is expected to have an inflationary impact on automotive gears procurement price.

Pricing Models that Buyers must Implement while Entering into a Contract with Suppliers

Unit-based pricing is the most widely adopted pricing model in the automotive gears market.

  • Unit-based pricing model- This is ideal for buyers who require a high degree of customization for gears. Buyers can reduce the cost per unit, including transportation and installation expenses, in case of high-volume requirement.
  • Cost-plus pricing model- The adoption of this pricing model will provide buyers opportunities to reduce prices through negotiations based on supplier margins. It offers high transparency in prices being charged by suppliers which aids buyers to optimize their automotive gears procurement expense.

Insights into strategies that will help buyers optimize their automotive gears procurement spend

  • Considering the price movement trends in this market, it will be prudent of buyers to procure from suppliers who are located in low-cost countries such as India, China, Brazil, and Indonesia apart from Eastern Europe countries. The availability of low-cost labor and raw materials will significantly reduce the overall automotive gears procurement price.
  • Buyers must focus on implementing JIT inventory strategy. In JIT inventory management, automotive gear units are delivered to the buyers' premise only when they are required, thereby eliminating their costs associated with holding and managing inventory. To ensure JIT inventory strategy, buyers must negotiate with suppliers to provide vital products only upon realization of their requirement.

The automotive gears suppliers enlisted in this report

This automotive gears procurement market intelligence report has enlisted the top suppliers and their cost structures, SLA terms, best selection criteria, and negotiation strategies.

  • ZF Friedrichshafen
  • Magna International Inc
  • Continental
  • Bosch
  • Schaeffler

To get access to regular sourcing and procurement insights into markets for a lifetime activate your subscription to our digital procurement platform for free.

Free sample of reports that you may like:

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

To know more, https://www.spendedge.com/request-for-demo?


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
10:10aGSS LOSS NOTICE : ROSEN, A TOP RANKED FIRM, Encourages Golden Star Resources Ltd. Investors to Contact Firm Prior to June 1 Deadline in First Filed Class Action Seeking Recovery of Investor Losses Commenced by the Firm - GSS
GL
10:10aGoldSpot Discoveries Signs Agreement with Monarch Gold
NE
10:09aCALIX : Backing Customers from the Front of the Industry, Calix Joins FISPA Board
PU
10:09aRevised Issuance Calendar for Marketable Dated Securities for the remaining period of H1 (May 11 - September 30, 2020)
PU
10:09aPFIZER : Analyst and Investor Call to Review DMD Data Presentation at American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy 2020 Annual Meeting Event Announcement
PU
10:09aBANCO SANTANDER S A : Santander awards solutions for restaurants, farmers and travel in the EUvsVirus hackaton
PU
10:08aB2HOLDING : is contemplating bond buy-back
AQ
10:08aGAMCO INVESTORS, INC. : Announces That Its 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders Will Be Held in a Virtual Meeting Format
BU
10:05aINTEGRATED VENTURES : Releases Preliminary Results For Q3/2020 Featuring 50% Revenue Growth And 87% Reduction In Operational Exp
PR
10:05aJDC GROUP AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Germany's BaFin investigating Wirecard communication ahead of audit publication
2ROKU, INC. : ROKU: 1Q Earnings Snapshot
3ING GROEP N.V. : ING GROEP N : first-quarter pretax profit slumps 36%, less than feared, on coronavirus
4FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Peugeot Deal Math Draws Questions
5SIEMENS AG : SIEMENS : Robust performance in complicated times

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group